Trinity Irish Dance Company Performs At The Auditorium Theatre February 29

Chicago's own Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) returns to the Auditorium Theatre's landmark stage on Saturday, February 29, 2020, following its lauded 2019 performance at the theatre.

The company gives the world premiere to three works: American Traffic, a piece co-commissioned by the Auditorium and choreographed by tap dancer and MacArthur "Genius Grant" recipient Michelle Dorrance and tap dancer and choreographer Melinda Sullivan; Home, choreographed by TIDC Founding Artistic Director Mark Howard and Associate Artistic Director Chelsea Hoy; and Listen by Colin Dunne, an internationally-acclaimed dancer known for both Irish step and contemporary movement.

"We are excited to have Trinity Irish Dance Company back at the Auditorium during our 130th anniversary season, and we look forward to presenting them at our National Historic Landmark through 2022," says Rich Regan, Auditorium Theatre CEO. "We are honored to provide commissioning support for innovative works such as American Traffic, and can't wait to see the new pieces TIDC brings to our stage in the new year."

Home is the second piece co-choreographed by Howard and Hoy, following the success of 2019's An Sorcas (The Circus), which also premiered at the Auditorium. Their new work is inspired by the ways "home" can be found in unexpected places, bringing musicians and dancers together on stage to engage in a percussive tour-de-force conversation where each dancer brings something to the table. Howard, who was a regular guest on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, has accumulated a multitude of national and international television and film credits. His critically-acclaimed work has been performed on prestigious stages, from New York's Joyce Theater to Tokyo's Orchard Hall. Celebrating his 40th year as a choreographer, Howard's pioneering vision to push the boundaries of Irish dance while maintaining a strong reverence for tradition is attracting renowned guest collaborators like Dorrance and Dunne.

American Traffic, co-commissioned by the Auditorium Theatre, is a hybrid of Irish step and American tap that celebrates the nuanced differences between the two forms, creating a new percussive language. Dorrance, who has choreographed for companies including Auditorium Theatre Visiting Resident American Ballet Theatre and Martha Graham Dance Company, is considered the "most prominent and ubiquitous tap dancer today" (The New York Times) and has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Sullivan is an accomplished performer and choreographer who has appeared on So You Think You Can Dance? and assisted as a choreographer for The Late Late Show with James Corden and more.

"Trinity Irish Dance Company is the cutting edge of Irish dance. They achieve a powerful combination of cultural depth, innovation, and artistry with exceptional technical range," says Dorrance.

Listen, from British-born, Ireland-based Dunne, is a deconstruction of Irish dance that pays homage to the form's deep traditions. Dunne is a leading figure in the Irish step-dancing genre, widely known for his long-running performances as co-star in Riverdance from 1995 to 1998 (including appearances at the Auditorium Theatre). Listen is Dunne's first-ever work choreographed for an ensemble repertory company like TIDC.

In addition to the three world premieres, TIDC gives the Chicago premiere to Goddess by longtime TIDC collaborator Seán Curran, founder and artistic director of the Seán Curran Company, former lead dancer of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, and chair of New York University's Department of Dance. Goddess is a hypnotic blend of Irish and Indian movement. TIDC worked with Hema Rajagopalan, artistic director of Chicago's Natya Dance Theatre, to refine the traditional Indian movements in the piece.

The program also features Howard's classic pieces Soles, a tribal and timeless rhythmic study; Push, an explosion of hard-driving percussive power that exemplifies the company's consistent message of female empowerment; and Johnny, one of Howard's signature works that altered the landscape of Irish dance. A special appearance by Grammy-nominated fiddle player Liz Carroll and original music from Irish-born, New York-based singer/songwriter Brendan O'Shea round out the program.

Trinity Irish Dance Company is the high watermark of the art form; a uniquely Irish-American dance legacy that is rooted in tradition, yet forward-looking and ever-evolving. The result is a fresh, engaging, and integrity-filled vision that goes beyond the source without losing touch with its essence. Founded in 1990 by Founding Artistic Director Mark Howard, TIDC is the birthplace of progressive Irish dance, an innovative movement genre which opened new avenues of artistic freedom that led directly to commercial productions such as Riverdance. TIDC has significantly changed the direction and scope of Irish dance, re-introducing the art form as the phenomenon it is today. With a unique blend of uncompromising power and grace, Trinity Irish Dance Company sends a consistent message of female empowerment with a repertory that has elevated the art form for nearly three decades. For more information, visit TrinityIrishDanceCompany.com.





