Trap Door Theatre Presents THE UGLY ONE

Lette was never concerned with his looks until his peers, coworkers, and wife told him he's the ugliest man in the world. If a pretty face is all he needs to succeed, and plastic surgery is the solution, will he be willing to go under the knife?

Company Manager Michael Mejia returns to direct famous German playwright Marius Von Mayenburg's quick witted comedy on beauty, ambition, and the brutality of capitalism.

Assistant Director: Anna Klos / Set Designer: J. Michael Griggs / Lighting Design: Richard Norwood / Costume Design: Rachel Sypniewski / Sound Design: Michael Mejia / Make-Up Design: Zsófia Ötvös / Graphic Design: Michal Janicki / Dramaturg: Milan Pribisic /Stage Manager: Jake Snell / Swings: Cat Evans, Caleb Jenkins, and Kade Cox

Opens: Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 8PM

Closes: Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 8PM

Runs: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 8PM

Press is encouraged to attend opening night.

Admission: $25 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with 2-for-1 Admission on Thursdays