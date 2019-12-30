Trap Door Theatre Extends THE WHITE PLAGUE

Trap Door Theatre is extending The White Plague through Jan. 25 with shows at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

On the brink of a world war, a mysterious plague starts killing everyone older than 45. A young doctor finds a cure, but what is the cost he is willing to ask the afflicted to pay?

Featuring Venice Averyheart, Dennis Bisto, Marzena Bukowska, David Lovejoy, Michael Mejia, Robin Minkens, Emily Nichelson, Keith Surney

Trap Door Theatre, 1655 West Cortland Ave., Chicago, IL 60622.For more information and tickets visit https://trapdoor.ticketleap.com/.





