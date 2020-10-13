Trap Door Theatre Announces 27th Season

Productions include Decomposed Theatre Or The Human Trashcan, The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey and more.

Trap Door Theatre has announced its 27th season, which includes the following productions:

Decomposed Theatre Or The Human Trashcan, written by Matei Visniec and translated by Jozefina Komporaly. Featuring directors Josiah Davis, Marian Masoliver, Michael Mejia, Zachary Nichol, Cristina Pronzati, Catherine Sullivan, Nicole Wiesner and Katarzyna Winska. Eight weekly episodes of a unique adaptation from Visniec's "dialogic spectacle of monologues" will be performed live between the resident Chicago ensemble and an international group of guest performers and directors. Decomposed Theatre runs from Dec. 3, 2020, through Feb. 10, 2021.

The Martyrdom of Peter Ohey, written by Sławomir Mrożek and directed by Nicole Wiesner. Opening dates to be announced.

Medea Material, written by Heiner Müller, adapted by Sarah Tolan Mee, and directed by Max Truax. An original score is composed by Jonathon Guillen, from Trap Door's HamletMachine operetta. Opening dates to be announced.

The Water Hen, written by Stanislaw I. Witkiewicz, translated by Daniel Gerould and C.S Durer, and directed by Zoltán Balázs, a guest director from Hungary. Opening dates to be announced.

Trap Door Theatre is committed to seeking out challenging and obscure works. Whether a forgotten European classic, an international project rarely seen in the United States, or an untarnished piece of American literature, Trap Door seeks diverse voices and presents them through innovative expression. We mix established and imaginative techniques to illustrate the absurdities of living in today's society.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You