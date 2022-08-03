Tony Award-Winning CABARET Comes To Metropolis in September

Musical Broadway classic and hit film Cabaret recreates the decadent and complicated world of 1929 Berlin at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre September 15 - October 22, 2022.

Willkommen, Bienvenue, Welcome... to Cabaret, Kander and Ebb's legendary musical masterpiece about British nightclub singer Sally Bowles, American writer Cliff Bradshaw, and the decadence of 1929 Berlin. With mounting fear and uncertainty of an emerging Third Reich, audiences are lured into the sordid underworld of the Kit Kat Club. With the Emcee's wry commentary, Cabaret explores this dark and tumultuous time with songs Maybe This Time, Don't Tell Mama, Money, Cabaret, and more. To further complicate the growing unrest, a relationship develops between German boarding house owner FrÃ¤ulein Schneider and her suitor Herr Schultz, a Jewish fruit vendor. Personal relationships, political loyalties and survival itself are tested in this American Theatre classic. Since its stage debut, Cabaret has been awarded multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Laurence Olivier Awards. Recommended for ages 13 and up.

Preview Performances of Cabaret are September 15 - 17, 2022; Regular Run Performances are September 17 - October 22, 2022. Tickets for Previews are $40 and tickets for Regular Run are $45 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00 - 4:00 pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.

Designated performances throughout the Metropolis season will be interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL). The ASL performance of Cabaret will be Thursday, September 22, 2022; Tickets are $45. Please contact the Box Office to ensure you are assigned seats where you can see the interpreters: Via email: customerservice@metropolisarts.com, Via phone: 847-577-2121 or in person. Interpreting services are provided by 5 Star Interpreting.

Director Robbie Simpson is working with an incredibly talented cast, including local actors Tim Foszcz (Hoffman Estates), Kaity Paschetto (Elgin), and Emma Robie (Schaumburg).

Metropolis' cast for Cabaret includes Brandon Acosta (Kit Kat: Bobby), Maria Alexandra (Emcee: Master of Ceremonies); Annika Andersson (Kit Kat: Texas), Matthew David Conwell (Kit Kat: Fritzie), Melissa Crabtree (FrÃ¤ulein Kost; Chanteuse), Angel Diaz (Kit Kat: Victor), Morgan DiFonzo (Kit Kat: Rosie), Kristin Doty (Sally Bowles), Tim Foszcz (Clifford Bradshaw), Rosalind Hurwitz (FrÃ¤ulein Schneider), Daniel Leahy (Ernst Ludwig), Amber Parker (Kit Kat: Hans), Kaity Paschetto (Kit Kat: Frenchie; Gorilla), Olivia Pryor (Kit Kat: Lulu), Justin Ramirez (Kit Kat: Helga), Linus Schafer Goulthorpe (Boy Soprano), Anthony Whitaker (Herr Schultz), and Dryden Zurawski (Herman; Customs Official; Max; Rudy). Understudies include Shela Coleman, Logan Friese, Chad Gearig-Howe, Hannah Kipp, Lizzie Mowry, and Emma Robie.

Cabaret has a Book by Joe Masteroff; Based on the Play by John Van Druten and Stories by Christopher Isherwood; Music by John Kander; Lyrics by Fred Ebb. Director for Cabaret is Robbie Simpson, Associate Director/Choreographer is Jenilee Houghton, and Music Director is Jake Hartge. Designers are Matt Kania (Sound Designer), Eric Luchen (Scenic Designer), Patrick McGuire (Properties Designer), and Samuel Stephen (Lighting Designer). Metropolis Interim Artistic Director is Jen Cupani, Production Manager is Chris Causer.

Season Costume Storage Sponsor is Jennifer Burnidge, State Farm, CLU, CHFC; Season Paint Sponsor is Marc Poulos Painting. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and Ecolab Foundation.

Cabaret is the first show of the 2022 - 2023 subscription series, which also includes The Legend of Georgia McBride (January 26 - March 4, 2023), Ragtime (May 4 - June 10, 2023), and Xanadu (July 13 - August 19, 2023).

COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website. Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Due to Arlington Alfresco, there is modified street access and parking on West Campbell Street. Please allow extra time for arrival before your show. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.