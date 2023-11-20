TimeLine Names Ted DeLong as Managing Director

TimeLine has named Ted DeLong as the company’s new Managing Director! Ted comes to TimeLine following a decade at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) as General Manager and Associate Producer, and more recently, serving as Woolly Mammoth Theatre’s Interim Managing Director. He joined the staff in September.

At OSF, Ted led contracting processes, capital facility planning and development, and oversaw a portfolio of operational departments. Ted has previously held positions at a number of regional theatres, as well as AMS Planning & Research. He is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Knox College and holds an MFA degree from the Yale School of Drama, where he was a recipient of the Morris J. Kaplan Award for Theater Management.

“With a distinguished career spanning roles across the country, Ted brings a wealth of experience and a track record of effective leadership,” said Executive Director Mica Cole. “His experience will be a strong asset as TimeLine works toward our short- and longer-term goals.”

Ted will work alongside Mica, Artistic Director PJ Powers, and the entire TimeLine team as they head into the future.