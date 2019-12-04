Tickets to Robert Dubac's BOOK OF MORON at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place Go on Sale Friday

Broadway In Chicago has announced that individual tickets for the Off-Broadway solo hit Robert Dubac's BOOK OF MORON will go on sale to the public this Friday, December 6, 2019. Robert Dubac's BOOK OF MORON will play Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) for a limited two-week engagement from Feb. 25 - March 1, 2020.

Robert Dubac's BOOK OF MORON is a fast-paced, hilarious production that combines satire and theater. It has been described as one of the most "Hilarious" "Intelligent" and "Scorching" satirical attacks on idiocracy since Mark Twain. (And "idiocracy" isn't even a word. How dumb is that?)

Dubac portrays Robert, an everyman who has lost sight of the bigger picture. He's been bombarded by so much hype and spin he can't remember who he is or what he believes. Does he have a purpose? Can he think for himself? Is the truth in the details or in the pudding? He hasn't a clue. He racks his brain searching for answers but finds nothing but voices. It's all for one and one for all as Robert's inner voices take him on a freight train of provocative thought to find the bigger picture and wake up from the coma of modern day life.

First his voice of reason convinces him to think outside the box but not without a fight from his inner moron. Then his common teaches him critical thought so he can think for himself instead of relying on the media. Next his inner child shows him how to use just enough innocence to question authority without getting spanked. Then his inner asshole urges him to use both four syllable and four-letter words to battle censorship. Along the way he finds his scruples who encourage him to open The Door of Truth. But when it hits him in the head, he realizes the ultimate paradox - the truth hurts and is funny at the same time.

Robert Dubac belongs to a unique breed of humorists, bringing to mind the best of Lily Tomlin and Mark Twain. He creates characters that boggle our minds with biting wit and rapid-fire satire while simultaneously crafting a simple story that binds us all together. His ability to combine the raucous laughter of stand-up comedy with the startling thrill of live theater continues to fill seats everywhere; as nothing like this can be seen on TV, that's for sure.

If you are yearning for some satire that cuts with a clever intelligent edge; if you are tired of adolescent comedies generated by the mediocrity of television; then buckle up for a hilarious joy ride over the pot-holed highways of cultural hypocrisy with Robert Dubac's BOOK OF MORON!

For more information, visit: www.robertdubac.com/book-of-moron.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 8PM

Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 8PM

Thursday, Feb. 27 at 8PM

Friday, Feb. 28 at 8PM

Saturday, Feb. 29 at 4PM & 8PM

Sunday, March 1 at 2PM & 6PM

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for Robert Dubac's BOOK OF MORON will go on sale Friday, December 6 and all tickets will be $69. Individual tickets will be available by calling the Broadway In Chicago Ticketline at (800) 775-2000 or by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

ABOUT BROADWAY IN CHICAGO



Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 19 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining more than 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago's Loop including CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, Cadillac Palace Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and presenting Broadway shows at the Auditorium Theatre.

Broadway In Chicago proudly celebrates 2019 as the Year of Chicago Theatre.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

