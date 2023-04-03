Tickets to Poi Dog Pondering at RiverEdge Park Now on Sale

Poi Dog Pondering is not your typical band. They've defied categorization for over 30 years with their genre-bending sound that blends rock, folk, jazz, and world music into a unique sonic tapestry.

This summer, Aurora is going to experience a soul-lifting celebration of humanity, life and love when Poi Dog returns to RiverEdge Park Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m. Early bird discount tickets are on sale now through

May 31 for just $30. Starting June 1, regular tickets are $40.

RiverEdge Park is located at 360 N. Broadway in downtown Aurora, across the street from Metra's Aurora Transportation Center. For tickets and information, visit riveredgeaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, stop by RiverEdge's satellite box office, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days, or purchase day-of at RiverEdge Park. All tickets are general admission. Fees not included.

About Poi Dog Pondering

Led by the charismatic Frank Orrall, Poi Dog Pondering has created an indelible legacy of critically acclaimed albums, sold-out tours, and unforgettable live performances. Their music is a celebration of life, love, and human connection that transcends boundaries and brings people together. With their infectious rhythms, soaring melodies, and heartfelt lyrics, Poi Dog is a band that must be experienced to be believed. Join the party and immerse yourself in the magic of Chicago's own Poi Dog Pondering.

From bohemian street buskers to impossible-to-market major label sacrificial lambs, to hard-won autonomy with their own record label, Poi Dog Pondering has ripened into staunchly independent musical voyagers. Three decades on, 15 band members deep: Poi Dog Pondering keeps thriving because their ethic has always been about following their musical heart. For more, visit platetechtonicmusic.com.

How to rock your RiverEdge Park experience

Poi Dog Pondering at RiverEdge Park is general admission with limited bench seating on the sides of the stage and standing room in between. Bench seating is first come, first served. The rest of the park is general admission for bag chairs. Bag chairs and blankets are also allowed on the lawn areas.

RiverEdge is located right across the street from Metra's Aurora Transportation Center. Drivers can find paid parking in the Metra lot, with more public and private lots around the park and in downtown Aurora.

Concessions include a diverse menu and bar with domestic and craft beers, wine, sodas, bottled water and more. Local food trucks also ring the back lawn. Outside food is welcome. No alcohol or other outside beverages are allowed, with the exception of two sealed bottles of unflavored water per person. Visit the Park's Plan Your Visit page for more information, directions, parking options and outside food policies.

Events at RiverEdge Park take place rain or shine, unless conditions endanger the safety of artists and the public. For the latest weather updates, follow @RiverEdgeAurora on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, call the RiverEdge Park Weather Line, (630) 723-2480, or text REPARK to 888777.

About RiverEdge Park

RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., in downtown Aurora, Illinois, is an idyllic outdoor summer concert venue, serving up live music, delicious festival food, cool beverages and a great time, all overlooking downtown Aurora and the beautiful Fox River.

RiverEdge Park debuted in 2013 and was renamed Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park in 2016 in honor of late Aurora Mayor Thomas J. Weisner. RiverEdge is anchored by the contemporary John C. Dunham performance pavilion, with state-of-the-art acoustics and lighting set against a beautiful night sky. With a capacity of up to 6,000, RiverEdge combines live concert excitement with a warm community feel and gorgeous views of the Fox River.

RiverEdge Park is managed and programmed by the Aurora Civic Center Authority (ACCA), which also oversees Aurora's historic Paramount Theatre, the newly renovated, 165-seat Copley Theater across the street from Paramount, and the Paramount School of the Arts. For tickets and information, visit riveredgeaurora.com or call (630) 896-6666.

