Tickets On Sale Now For PAPER SWORDS At The 2020 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival

Tickets for Paper Swords at the 2020 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival are on sale now at cmtf.org/tickets! Paper Swords at CMTF will be performed on the following dates:

February 5 at 8 pm

February 7 at 10 pm

February 15 at 3 pm

February 16 at 6 pm

February 21 at 7 pm

With music and lyrics by Matt Day and a book by Kelsey Nighthawk, Paper Swords is a romantic comedy musical, focusing on two groups of live action role-players (LARPers) as they navigate adolescence. When the king announces his retirement, the teenagers and the kingdom of Eloren are thrown into shambles. To determine the next ruler of the land, the knights of competing teams Ferndrey and Silvermore must battle one another for the throne.

Paper Swords reminds us of the joyous moments of adolescence, before college and adulthood changed our lives forever. It highlights moments of first love, true friendship, and the sense of community fostered when working together as a team. It keeps its youthful innocence intact down to the very last note of the final song.

More information can be found at cmtf.org/paper-swords, Instagram (@paperswordsmusical), and facebook (facebook.com/paperswordsmusical).





