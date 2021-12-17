Tickets On Sale Now For 2022 Productions at Lookingglass Theatre

Lookingglass Theatre Company has announced that tickets are now on sale for the next two productions: World Premiere Musical Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon and the return of the awe-inspiring production of Lookingglass Alice. The world premiere of Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon, composed and written by Artistic Associate Matthew C. Yee, is a musical romp featuring original country music and folk songs that gives a nod to America's past, takes tally of its present, and blows its future wide open.

Returning to the stage is the circus-infused production The New York Times calls "eye-catching entertainment." Lookingglass Alice, inspired by Lewis Carroll's beloved stores, is adapted and directed by Ensemble Member David Catlin. "We eagerly await the return of the joyful and thrilling Lookingglass Alice," says Artistic Director Heidi Stillman. "This show is brimming with imagination, feats of daring, wit, whimsy, and a whole lot of heart. Coming out of the past couple of years we have all had, the sheer joy of this experience will be balm for the soul."

Purchases can be made online at lookingglasstheatre.org. Tickets start at $45. Group sales are available at lookingglasstheatre.org/groups.