Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tickets On Sale For Random Acts & Sophia Lucia's FREAK SHOW CABARET Live

Tickets On Sale For Random Acts & Sophia Lucia's FREAK SHOW CABARET Live

See Random Act's return to in person events!

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 20, 2022  

Tickets On Sale For Random Acts & Sophia Lucia's FREAK SHOW CABARET Live

After reaching over a million screens since 2020 with digital content, Random Acts will return to live, in-person events with Sophia Lucia's FREAK SHOW CABARET! The innovative performance takes place at The Lot in Jefferson Park on September 11, with tickets available at $10.

The Lot at Jefferson Park Township Venue is a one-of-a-kind space created from a former Sicilian bakery. The 2,000 square foot location allows for easy social-distancing, and masks are recommended when patrons are not eating or drinking.

FREAK SHOW CABARET begins at 7pm, with doors opening at 6:30pm. The Lot is located at 5939 W. Lawrence Ave in Jefferson Park. Tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance at RandomActsNetwork.com.

Sophia Lucia is an experimental musician, performer, and writer. She is based out of Chicago & Paris. She makes folk/punk-cabaret/rock & roll poetry music. She writes, produces, and stars in her one-woman show, FREAK SHOW CABARET: a variety show comprised of theatre, poetry, dance, performance art, music, and miscellaneous etcetera. Random Acts has produced three digital versions of FREAK SHOW CABARET since 2020.

Random Acts releases new content almost every day, including ongoing series "Channel 13" now in its second year, along with the audio comedy "MPR Radio" and talk show podcast "The High Five." The company recently wrapped filming its first feature and the latest installment in the "Scary Stories" series, including #1 Fiction Podcast on Goodpods, "Scary Stories Around the Fire."

Details on all Random Acts productions can be found at RandomActsNetwork.com or on social media @randomactsnet. The company has created approachable art since 2015 with collaborators including Crystal Skillman (Mary & Max, Adventure Time), Tony Todd (Candyman), and Meg Stalter (Hacks).





From This Author - Grace Cutler


Register Now For MediaRites & Oregon Children's Theatre's The —Ism Youth FilesRegister Now For MediaRites & Oregon Children's Theatre's The —Ism Youth Files
August 20, 2022

The —Ism Youth Files is a youth project focusing on writings and interviews with youth ages 12-21 about mental health
Moonlight Stage Productions Releases Titles For Its 2023 Summer SeasonMoonlight Stage Productions Releases Titles For Its 2023 Summer Season
August 20, 2022

Buy tickets now for three regional premieres and two revivals.
Buy Tickets For Kathryn Allison in Women of The Wings Volume 4 At 54 BelowBuy Tickets For Kathryn Allison in Women of The Wings Volume 4 At 54 Below
August 20, 2022

Kathryn Allison will join Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on September 30th at 9:30pm.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cancels Matinee PerformanceDEAR EVAN HANSEN Cancels Matinee Performance
August 20, 2022

DEAR EVAN HANSEN cancels 8/20 matinee performance.
Buy Tickets Now For Wakefield Endless Summer on the Contemporary Theater Company PatioBuy Tickets Now For Wakefield Endless Summer on the Contemporary Theater Company Patio
August 20, 2022

On August 27 from 4 -11 pm, the courtyard around The Contemporary Theater Company and Phil’s Main Street Grille will be transformed into a pirate paradise for Wakefield Endless Summer!