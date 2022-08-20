Tickets On Sale For Random Acts & Sophia Lucia's FREAK SHOW CABARET Live

After reaching over a million screens since 2020 with digital content, Random Acts will return to live, in-person events with Sophia Lucia's FREAK SHOW CABARET! The innovative performance takes place at The Lot in Jefferson Park on September 11, with tickets available at $10.

The Lot at Jefferson Park Township Venue is a one-of-a-kind space created from a former Sicilian bakery. The 2,000 square foot location allows for easy social-distancing, and masks are recommended when patrons are not eating or drinking.

FREAK SHOW CABARET begins at 7pm, with doors opening at 6:30pm. The Lot is located at 5939 W. Lawrence Ave in Jefferson Park. Tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance at RandomActsNetwork.com.

Sophia Lucia is an experimental musician, performer, and writer. She is based out of Chicago & Paris. She makes folk/punk-cabaret/rock & roll poetry music. She writes, produces, and stars in her one-woman show, FREAK SHOW CABARET: a variety show comprised of theatre, poetry, dance, performance art, music, and miscellaneous etcetera. Random Acts has produced three digital versions of FREAK SHOW CABARET since 2020.

Random Acts releases new content almost every day, including ongoing series "Channel 13" now in its second year, along with the audio comedy "MPR Radio" and talk show podcast "The High Five." The company recently wrapped filming its first feature and the latest installment in the "Scary Stories" series, including #1 Fiction Podcast on Goodpods, "Scary Stories Around the Fire."

Details on all Random Acts productions can be found at RandomActsNetwork.com or on social media @randomactsnet. The company has created approachable art since 2015 with collaborators including Crystal Skillman (Mary & Max, Adventure Time), Tony Todd (Candyman), and Meg Stalter (Hacks).