Tickets Now On Sale For Auditorium Theatre 2022-23 Season, Including the First-Ever Chicago Appearance By Kyiv City Ballet Of Ukraine

Single tickets are now on sale for the first-ever Chicago appearance by the Kyiv City Ballet of Ukraine, September 24 & 25, and all 2022-23 season programming at Chicago's landmark Auditorium Theatre (50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive).

Amidst a greater struggle and rising tensions, Kyiv City Ballet - the original ballet of Ukraine for 10 years -- has stood as the "voice of resistance" on a global stage. Under the artistic direction of Ivan Kozlov, formerly of the Mariinsky Theater and the St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet, Chicago audiences can expect to be dazzled by a trio of works: Thoughts (Choreography: Vladyslav Dobshynskyi), Tribute to Peace (Ivan Kozlov, Ekaterina Kozlova) and Classical Suite (Kozlov and Kozlova). For one weekend only, see the magnificent classically trained dancers and support the artists who are risking it all to bring culture to their communities.

Plus, it was announced today that South Chicago Dance Theatre, a multicultural organization that fuses classical and contemporary dance styles, will make its Auditorium Theatre debut on June 10, 2023. The company will perform the World Premiere of Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley, an evening length work celebrating the legacy of renowned saxophonist Jimmy Ellis, father of SCDT Executive Artistic Director Kia Smith. The June 10 engagement replaces a previously announced performance by Giordano Dance Chicago that has been cancelled due a scheduling conflict.

In the coming year, the Auditorium Theatre will present its most expansive global dance series ever, with the Kyiv City Ballet plus Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, Step Afrika!, Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan, American Ballet Theatre, and the much anticipated annual engagement by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Closer to home, along with South Chicago Dance Theatre, other local dance companies taking the stage include Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater, and Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, plus Trinity Irish Dance Company and M.A.D.D. Rhythms with special guest, NY-based Dorrance Dance.

In addition to dance programming, the critically acclaimed National Geographic Live film/speaker series, offering first-hand accounts and expert voices on cultural and environmental issues of the day, returns with three offerings and a lower ticket price. And rounding out the season will be two holiday music concert specials in December: the popular Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah and Celtic Woman.

2022-23 Auditorium Theatre season programming (in chronological order)

Kyiv City Ballet

Two performances only: Saturday, September 24 at 7:30PM and Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 3:00PM

Tickets range from $40 - $94

Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater

One performance only: Saturday, October 1 at 7:30PM

Tickets range from $25 - $69

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan

Two performances only: Friday, October 14 at 7:30PM and Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 7:30PM

Tickets range from $29 - $69

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

One performance only: Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 7:30PM

Tickets range from $25 - $69

Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah

Two performances only: Saturday, December 3 at 7:30PM and Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at 3PM

Tickets range from $28 - $68

Celtic Woman

One performance only: Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 7PM

Tickets range from $28 - $68

Step Afrika!

One performance only: Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 7:30PM

Tickets range from $30 - $76

National Geographic Live: Greenwood: A Century of Resilience

Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2PM

Tickets are priced at $25 and $48

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

One performance only: Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 7:30PM

Tickets range from $30 - $76

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Six performances: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, March 8-10 at 7:30PM; Saturday, March 11 at 2PM and 8PM; and Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 3PM

Tickets range from $38 - $120

National Geographic Live: How to Clone a Mammoth

Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 2PM

Tickets are priced at $25 and $48

American Ballet Theatre

Three performances only: Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15 at 7:30PM; and Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 2PM

Tickets range from $40 - $146

Dorrance Dance, Trinity Irish Dance Company, and M.A.D.D. Rhythms

One performance only: Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 7:30PM

Tickets range from $25 - $69

National Geographic Live: Coral Kingdom and Empires of Ice

Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 2PM

Tickets are priced at $25 and $48

South Chicago Dance Theatre

One performance only: Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 7:30PM

Tickets range from $25 - $69

The Auditorium Theatre, located at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive at Roosevelt University in Chicago, is an Illinois not-for-profit organization committed to presenting the finest in international, cultural, community, and educational programming to all of Chicago and beyond as The Theatre for the People. The organization also is committed to the continued restoration and preservation of this National Historic Landmark that originally opened in 1889.



