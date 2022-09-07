Tickets For Lookingglass Theatre Holiday Favorite, THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIER, On Sale This Friday

Lookingglass Theatre Company announces that tickets for the beloved holiday tradition, The Steadfast Tin Soldier, go on sale at 10AM on Friday, September 9!

Based on Hans Christian Andersen's story about a little tin soldier who never gives up, this gorgeous spectacle of music and movement is a classic the whole family will treasure!

Adapted and directed by Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman, The Steadfast Tin Soldier returns November 13, 2022 - January 8, 2023, at Lookingglass Theatre located in the Water Tower Water Works building, 821 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611.

Get tickets

Online: lookingglasstheatre.org/event/steadfast-tin-soldier-2022

Phone: (312) 337-0665

In Person: 165 E Pearson, Chicago, IL 60611

The box office is open (phone and in-person) Tuesday-Friday, 12PM-6PM.

The Steadfast Tin Soldier

Written and Directed by Lookingglass Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman

From the Story by Hans Christian Andersen

November 13, 2022 - January 8, 2023

Lookingglass Theatre in Water Tower Water Works

The Steadfast Tin Soldier is recommended for ages 5+.