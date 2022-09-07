Tickets For Lookingglass Theatre Holiday Favorite, THE STEADFAST TIN SOLDIER, On Sale This Friday
Lookingglass Theatre Company announces that tickets for the beloved holiday tradition, The Steadfast Tin Soldier, go on sale at 10AM on Friday, September 9!
Based on Hans Christian Andersen's story about a little tin soldier who never gives up, this gorgeous spectacle of music and movement is a classic the whole family will treasure!
Adapted and directed by Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman, The Steadfast Tin Soldier returns November 13, 2022 - January 8, 2023, at Lookingglass Theatre located in the Water Tower Water Works building, 821 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611.
Online: lookingglasstheatre.org/event/steadfast-tin-soldier-2022
Phone: (312) 337-0665
In Person: 165 E Pearson, Chicago, IL 60611
The box office is open (phone and in-person) Tuesday-Friday, 12PM-6PM.
The Steadfast Tin Soldier
Written and Directed by Lookingglass Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman
From the Story by Hans Christian Andersen
November 13, 2022 - January 8, 2023
Lookingglass Theatre in Water Tower Water Works
Chicago's beloved holiday tradition returns to the stage this holiday season, a classic the whole family will treasure! Based on Hans Christian Andersen's story about a little tin soldier who never gives up, Ensemble Member Mary Zimmerman's production is a gorgeous spectacle of music and movement.
The Steadfast Tin Soldier is recommended for ages 5+.