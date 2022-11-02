Three Holiday Shows Announced At Otherworld Theatre

therworld Theatre Company today announced three different holiday shows running at their storefront at 3914 N. Clark St. for the 2022 holiday season. From a one-shot Live Action Role Playing game, to an immersive journey to the kingdom of the Nutcracker, to a New Year's feast like none other, Otherworld Theatre brings audiences into the story, with no two identical performances.

Otherworld presents 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE AMELTIDE: A One-Shot Immersive LARP December 9, 2022 - January 29, 2023, a single-night installment of the popular and long-running CHRONICLES OF THE REALM LARP series. Grab a quest off the wall, an adventure awaits! Be a mage outlaw, a Strykarrian assassin on the job, a Druid on a journey to find the life-saving antidote for your feverish friend, and more - the Quest Board changes daily so no two experiences are ever the same. Limited to five players, this intimate experience is a hybrid between LARP, Escape Room, and immersive theatre. Shows run Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 5:30 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.; tickets are $65 and include a beverage (alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available).

Journey into the REALM OF THE NUTCRACKER KING: An Immersive Holiday Fairytale December 16, 2022 - January 8, 2023. Based on the Christmas fairy tale by Ernst Theodor Amadeus Hoffman, you are the Nutcracker King's esteemed guest and invited to sample from the Realm's finest delights in a variety of beverages and delectable treats. However, be on the lookout for the Rat King! Who knows what nefarious plot they may be planning. Filled with character actors, puppetry, and dancing, REALM OF THE NUTCRACKER KING shows Fridays at 7 and 9 p.m., Saturdays at 3, 5:30, and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 and 4:30 p.m.; tickets are $45 - $65.

Ring in the New Year with Otherworld's FEAST OF FOOLS: A RENAISSANCE FAIRE NEW YEARS EVE CELEBRATION, Saturday December 31, 2022. Harkening back to the Middle Ages, when the Feast of Fools was celebrated to usher in the New Year, this intimate engagement is limited 50 guests and features Renaissance Faire-style entertainment, a lottery to be named the Monarch of Fools for the night, a colorful cast of characters, and a massive midnight maypole celebration. Tickets are $70 for cash bar option or $90 for open bar option, and include appetizers, a buffet, and desserts.

Tickets for Otherworld's Holiday 2022 shows are available at www.otherworldtheatre.org.