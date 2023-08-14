Three Brothers Theatre Announces 23-24 Virtual Resident Playwrights

The residency was created to support living playwrights in the process of creating new plays.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Metropolis in September Photo 1 THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Metropolis in September
Video: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Photo 2 Video: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 3 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Presented By Broadway In Chicago Photo 4 Review: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Presented By Broadway In Chicago

Three Brothers Theatre Announces 23-24 Virtual Resident Playwrights

Three Brothers Theatre Announces 23-24 Virtual Resident Playwrights

On the verge of celebrating their tenth anniversary season, Three Brothers Theatre of Waukegan, Illinois has announced their cohort of playwrights for a year-long virtual residency of new work development. The residency was created to support living playwrights in the process of creating new plays.

The residents include Ron Anahaw (he/him), Zach Barr (they/them), Adrienne Dawes (she/her), Marjorie Muller (she/her), Chase Wheaton-Werle (he/him), and Lyra Nalan (she/her/ta). The monthly virtual meetings will be facilitated by former Three Brothers residents Caitlin Digiacomo and Zack Peercy. All six residents will be developing new projects over the course of the year with the intent of having a first reading at Three Brothers Theatre's annual Waukegan Theatre Festival next August.

"The submissions for this year's residency were all strong contenders," said Executive Director Josh Beadle. "It really shows how many important new voices just need an artistic home." Beadle hopes that other storefront theaters begin to uplift their own artistic cohorts the same way Three Brothers is trying to do. "We need to invest in today's voices to have tomorrow's classics."

Three Brothers Theatre, commemorating their Tenth Anniversary on September 23rd with a special celebration at their Downtown Waukegan storefront, hopes to continue their mission of bringing vital work to their community. While not immune to the economic turmoil of the theatre industry, Three Brothers continues to support artists in any way they can.

To keep up with Three Brothers Theatre, their virtual residency, and their tenth anniversary season, follow them on Facebook & Instagram!

For tickets to their Tenth Anniversary Celebration, Click Here

To donate to Three Brothers Theatre, click here!




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Three Brothers Theatre Announces 23-24 Virtual Resident Playwrights Photo
Three Brothers Theatre Announces 23-24 Virtual Resident Playwrights

On the verge of celebrating their tenth anniversary season, Three Brothers Theatre of Waukegan, Illinois has announced their cohort of playwrights for a year-long virtual residency of new work development. The residency was created to support living playwrights in the process of creating new plays.

2
Ouroboros Opera and Valkyrie Ensemble to Present Chicago Premiere of LA FEMME BOHEME This Photo
Ouroboros Opera and Valkyrie Ensemble to Present Chicago Premiere of LA FEMME BOHEME This Month

Two Chicago-based companies Ouroboros Opera and The Valkyrie Ensemble will join forces this month to produce the Chicago Premiere of La Femme Bohème – the beloved Puccini opera La Bohème with a twist. The leading cast is made up entirely of female and non-binary performers.

3
Review: THE PRODUCERS at North Shore Center For The Performing Arts, Skokie, IL Photo
Review: THE PRODUCERS at North Shore Center For The Performing Arts, Skokie, IL

What did our critic think of THE PRODUCERS at North Shore Center For The Performing Arts, Skokie, IL?

4
Photos: First Look at Music Theater Works 150th Production THE PRODUCERS: A MEL BROOKS MUS Photo
Photos: First Look at Music Theater Works' 150th Production THE PRODUCERS: A MEL BROOKS MUSICAL

Music Theater Works 150th production, THE PRODUCERS A Mel Brooks Musical is now playing a limited engagement through August 20 in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre Video
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinsey Sicks
Raue Center for the Arts (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas with C.S. Lewis
Broadway Playhouse (12/05-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Massage Therapy
Open Space Arts (9/16-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton
James M. Nederlander Theatre (9/13-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PRODUCERS A Mel Brooks Musical
North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (8/10-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City's Late Night Date Night
UP Comedy Club (5/12-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Slaughter / Vixen
Arcada Theatre (9/08-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
James M. Nederlander Theatre (8/01-9/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You