Three Brothers Theatre Announces 23-24 Virtual Resident Playwrights

On the verge of celebrating their tenth anniversary season, Three Brothers Theatre of Waukegan, Illinois has announced their cohort of playwrights for a year-long virtual residency of new work development. The residency was created to support living playwrights in the process of creating new plays.

The residents include Ron Anahaw (he/him), Zach Barr (they/them), Adrienne Dawes (she/her), Marjorie Muller (she/her), Chase Wheaton-Werle (he/him), and Lyra Nalan (she/her/ta). The monthly virtual meetings will be facilitated by former Three Brothers residents Caitlin Digiacomo and Zack Peercy. All six residents will be developing new projects over the course of the year with the intent of having a first reading at Three Brothers Theatre's annual Waukegan Theatre Festival next August.

"The submissions for this year's residency were all strong contenders," said Executive Director Josh Beadle. "It really shows how many important new voices just need an artistic home." Beadle hopes that other storefront theaters begin to uplift their own artistic cohorts the same way Three Brothers is trying to do. "We need to invest in today's voices to have tomorrow's classics."

Three Brothers Theatre, commemorating their Tenth Anniversary on September 23rd with a special celebration at their Downtown Waukegan storefront, hopes to continue their mission of bringing vital work to their community. While not immune to the economic turmoil of the theatre industry, Three Brothers continues to support artists in any way they can.

