Third Eye Theatre Ensemble Presents The Midwest Premiere Of Han Lash's BEOWULF

Third Eye Theatre Ensemble is celebrating their ninth season with the midwestern premiere of Han Lash's Beowulf at The Edge Off Broadway, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave, Chicago, September 2nd - September 11th.

There is no shortage of collective trauma in our community from the past few years. Yet within these shared hardships, we are surrounded by modern-day heroes, be they teachers, military service members, or healthcare providers. But what is the cost of their courage?

With music hailed by the New York Times as "striking and resourceful...handsomely brooding," composer and librettist Han Lash introduces us to the world of Beowulf. Unlike the brawny images conjured by the Old English poem of yore, Lash's Beowulf unveils a different sort of hero. Our Beowulf is a military doctor, who despite being safely at home is still plagued by desperate decisions made on the battlefield. As so many cope and recover from traumatic events, Beowulf reveals the pressures placed on our modern-day heroes and reexamines what it means to have mercy and love for our fellow man.

Music direction is by Jason Carlson and staging direction is by Rose Freeman*. Design staff includes Samuel Stephen Lee (set), Delena Bradley (costumes), David Goodman-Edberg (lighting), Tracey Furling* (assistant director), and Shelby Krarup* (stage management). Beowulf will be performed with chamber orchestra conducted by Alexandra Enyart*.

The cast includes Noah Gartner*, Angela Born*, Mary Lutz Govertsen*, Rena Ahmed* and Vince McPherson. Andrew Sprague covers the role of Beowulf.

As part of Third Eye's mission to advocate for human rights and social justice, Third Eye will be partnering with Paws Assisting Wounded Warriors (PAWWS). This organization pairs service dogs with combat veterans to help them cope with the invisible wounds of war and re-enter civilian life. For every ticket purchased, Third Eye will donate $1 to this organization.

Tickets can be purchased at www.thirdeyete.org. General admission tickets are $35, senior, student and industry tickets are $25, and tickets for veterans and healthcare workers are $20. For press inquiries or reservations, email Rena Ahmed at info@thirdeyete.com.

*Indicates ensemble member

[Content Warning: This production uses flashing lights and references themes of war trauma, medical trauma, death, dying, and mental health. Please reach out for a more detailed explanation.]