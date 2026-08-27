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Third Coast Symphony to Present RHAPSODY IN BLUE and 007 Holiday Concerts

Music director Victor Muenzer leads the orchestra, formed from the merger of two Chicago-area ensembles.

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Third Coast Symphony to Present RHAPSODY IN BLUE and 007 Holiday Concerts

This fall, the Third Coast Symphony presents two orchestral concerts at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, Illinois. This new organization is the result of a merger between two former Chicago area orchestras: the Skokie Valley Symphony Orchestra and Park Ridge Civic Orchestra.

'We invite music lovers from Skokie and surrounding communities to two exciting performances featuring the Third Coast Symphony Orchestra and guest soloists,' said Music Director Victor Muenzer. 'We also look forward to a holiday performance of Handel's Messiah at the Studebaker Theater, as part of their Second Fridays open studios event.'

For the October 11 concert, Muenzer will conduct a performance featuring pianist Jeremy Vigil in works by George Gershwin and Modest Mussorgsky, plus a world premiere by Kareem Roustom.

Muenzer will also conduct the November 29 concert, along with Assistant Conductor Anna Therese George and Associate Conductor Charles Taylor. Vocalist Cheryl Wilson and her jazz trio will join the orchestra in a fun medley of holiday favorites and music from James Bond films.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $14 for children and students. For details and tickets, visit thirdcoastsymphony.org.

Fall 2026 Schedule

Rhapsody in Blue & A World Premiere
Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 3 p.m.
North Shore Center for the Arts
9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL

Third Coast Symphony
Victor Muenzer, conductor
Jeremy Vigil, piano

KAREEM ROUSTOM Fanfare for a Defiant City (world premiere)
GERSHWIN An American in Paris
GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue
MUSSORGSKY/RAVEL Pictures at an Exhibition

The 007 Days of Christmas
Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 3 p.m.
North Shore Center for the Arts
9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL

Third Coast Symphony
Victor Muenzer, conductor
Anna Therese George, assistant conductor
Charles Taylor, associate conductor
Cheryl Wilson, vocalist, and jazz trio

Bring the whole family to this festive event featuring 007 film music - The Pink Panther, For Your Eyes Only, Live and Let Die, Goldfinger and more - plus festive Christmas carols and other holiday tunes.

Coming Up at the Third Coast Symphony

Handel's Messiah
Friday, December 11, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.
Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building
410 South Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL

Part of the Studebaker's Second Fridays open studios event

Third Coast Symphony
Victor Muenzer, conductor
TBD, soprano
Anna Therese George, mezzo-soprano
Gabriel Muenzer, tenor
TBD, bass
Roosevelt University/CCPA Chorus, Charles Taylor, director

HANDEL Messiah

Tickets for Handel's Messiah go on sale later this fall.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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