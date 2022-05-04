Theo Ubique Builds A Beautiful City With Inspired Take On The Classic GODSPELL

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre closes its 2021-2022 season with GODSPELL, the Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak beloved and timeless tale of friendship, loyalty, and love, based on the Gospel of St. Matthew.

At the helm will be an award-winning creative team including Theo's Managing Director Christopher Pazdernik (Director), Jenna Schoppe (Choreographer), and Jeremy Ramey (Music Director). GODSPELL will be performed June 10 - July 31. Opening performances are Monday, June 20 at 7:00pm and Tuesday, June 21 at 7:30pm.

One of the most-produced musicals of all-time, GODSPELL's sung-thru structure offers an eclectic mix of jazz, rock opera, pop, and gospel songs to journey audiences through a meaningful story of connection. Theo Ubique's adaptation will take inspiration less from the parables of which the show is inspired and instead embrace a more modern thematic line of storytelling.

"As composer Stephen Schwartz has often said, GODSPELL is essentially about community. We look forward to leaning into that theme for our production at Theo, following a group of people who have been 'othered' by society in some way, coming together in their search for shared values and chosen family," said Director Pazdernik. "This show was originally selected to honor GODSPELL's 50th Anniversary in 2021 and I am thrilled to be able to still honor that anniversary with our production, albeit delayed. Additionally, the theater will be transformed into an urban park setting, making it the perfect summer destination for joy, togetherness, and of course, that incredible iconic score!"

The cast offers audiences an inspiring group of emerging Chicago artists including Austin Nelson, Jr. (he/him), Anna Marie Abbate (she/her), Bryce Ancil (he/him), Izzie Jones, (she/her), Nathe Rowbotham (they/them), Alix Rhode (she/her), Laz Estrada (they/them), Matthew Hunter (he/him), Ashley Saul (she/they), Hannah Efsits (she/her), Juan Gonzalez Machain (he/him), Chamya Moody (she/her), Jon Parker Jackson (he/they), and Anna Blanchard (she/her).

To build the world of the story, Theo welcomes designers Yeaji Kim (she/her; Scenic Designer), Maggie Fulliulove-Nugent (she/her; Lighting Designer), Rueben Echoles (he/him; Costume Designer), Lonnae Hickman (she/her; Properties Designer) and Stefanie Senior (she/her; Sound Designer). The production team also includes Jordan Ratliff (he/him; Assistant Director/Choreographer), Nicholas Reinhardt (he/him; Production Manager) and Kaitlyn Souter (she/her; Stage Manager).

Completing the Theo Ubique experience, Evanston's La Cocinita, known for their Latin American street food, will be offering a 3-course meal available for an additional $29.00 per person.

Single tickets for GODSPELL are on sale online or via phone 773-939-4101. Prices are $35.00 for previews June 10 - June 20, and $42.00 - $54.00 for regular performances

June 21 - July 31.

GODSPELL was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), and it took the world by storm. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," GODSPELL features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side."

A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Boasting a score with chart topping songs, a book by a visionary playwright (John-Michael Tebelak) and a feature film, GODSPELL is a sensation that continues to resonate with audiences, and has become a staple of theatre companies, large and small.