Theatre Nebula Casting Announcement THE FULL MONTY

Award winning theatre company, Theatre Nebula, and Executive Producer, J. Spencer Greene to present David Yazbek and Terrence McNally's award-winning musical, The Full Monty, at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood Street, Palatine, IL 60067.

Opening Saturday, February 11th, and performing through Saturday, March 4th, 2023. Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets for Adults: $23 (in advance), $25 (door), Seniors: $20 (in advance), $22 (door), Students: $18 (in advance), $20 (door), Groups: $17 (in advance, group of 10 or more in the same order). Tickets are sold online: www.cuttinghall.org, and the Cutting Hall Box Office: 847-202-5222.

Six unemployed Buffalo steelworkers, low on both cash and prospects, decide to present a strip act at a local club after seeing their wives' enthusiasm for a touring company of Chippendales. But they'll need to come up with an idea that will bring in the people, and Jerry Lukowski knows just the thing!

*Rated MA: for adult language, adult situations, sexuality, and partial nudity.

The cast features: J. Sebastian Fabal (Jerry), Kevin Pollack (Dave), Joe Lewis (Malcolm), Neill Kelly (Harold), Korey White (Horse), Bryan Fowler (Ethan), Michelle Tibble (Georgie), Danielle Jean (Vicki), Jenny Rudnick (Jeanette), Josh Annen (Nathan), Jessica Fabal (Pam), Peter Moeller (Teddy/Ensemble), Dane Strange (Keno/Ensemble), Ariana Cappuccitti (Estelle/Ensemble), Beverly Dines (Joanie/Ensemble), Emma Robie (Susan/Ensemble), April Martinez (Delores/Ensemble), Neal Goldman (Reg/Ensemble).

The production staff includes: Kevin Wiczer (Director), Bryan McCaffrey (Music Director), Kristine Burdi (Choreographer), J. Spencer Greene (Set Design), Vicki Jablonski (Costume Design), and Emma Ferguson (Stage Manager).