Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Nebula Casting Announcement THE FULL MONTY

Six unemployed Buffalo steelworkers, low on both cash and prospects, decide to present a strip act at a local club in this award-winning musical.

Chicago News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  

Theatre Nebula Casting Announcement THE FULL MONTY

Award winning theatre company, Theatre Nebula, and Executive Producer, J. Spencer Greene to present David Yazbek and Terrence McNally's award-winning musical, The Full Monty, at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood Street, Palatine, IL 60067.

Opening Saturday, February 11th, and performing through Saturday, March 4th, 2023. Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets for Adults: $23 (in advance), $25 (door), Seniors: $20 (in advance), $22 (door), Students: $18 (in advance), $20 (door), Groups: $17 (in advance, group of 10 or more in the same order). Tickets are sold online: www.cuttinghall.org, and the Cutting Hall Box Office: 847-202-5222.

Six unemployed Buffalo steelworkers, low on both cash and prospects, decide to present a strip act at a local club after seeing their wives' enthusiasm for a touring company of Chippendales. But they'll need to come up with an idea that will bring in the people, and Jerry Lukowski knows just the thing!

*Rated MA: for adult language, adult situations, sexuality, and partial nudity.

The cast features: J. Sebastian Fabal (Jerry), Kevin Pollack (Dave), Joe Lewis (Malcolm), Neill Kelly (Harold), Korey White (Horse), Bryan Fowler (Ethan), Michelle Tibble (Georgie), Danielle Jean (Vicki), Jenny Rudnick (Jeanette), Josh Annen (Nathan), Jessica Fabal (Pam), Peter Moeller (Teddy/Ensemble), Dane Strange (Keno/Ensemble), Ariana Cappuccitti (Estelle/Ensemble), Beverly Dines (Joanie/Ensemble), Emma Robie (Susan/Ensemble), April Martinez (Delores/Ensemble), Neal Goldman (Reg/Ensemble).

The production staff includes: Kevin Wiczer (Director), Bryan McCaffrey (Music Director), Kristine Burdi (Choreographer), J. Spencer Greene (Set Design), Vicki Jablonski (Costume Design), and Emma Ferguson (Stage Manager).





More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Adaptation of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at the World Premiere Adaptation of 1919 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
October 7, 2022

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is presenting the Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere of 1919, adapted by J. Nicole Brooks from Eve L. Ewing’s collection of luminous and searing poems about the killing of Black teenager Eugene Williams in 1919 off the segregated Chicago lakeshore – and how this tragedy reverberates today. See photos here.
Workshop of Ian Ornstein's A VIRGIN DEATH to be Presented by A Theater in the Dark This MonthWorkshop of Ian Ornstein's A VIRGIN DEATH to be Presented by A Theater in the Dark This Month
October 7, 2022

A Theater in the Dark Producing Artistic Director is directing a showcase production of a new contemporary drama, A VIRGIN DEATH, by Chicago playwright Ian Ornstein. A VIRGIN DEATH has a limited showcase run at the Athenaeum Center in its Blackbox Studio B stage.
Whiskey Radio Hour Will Feature MY LUNCH WITH GODWhiskey Radio Hour Will Feature MY LUNCH WITH GOD
October 7, 2022

Chicago's Whiskey Radio Hour has chosen a play by Provincetown, MA, writer/composer Jim Brosseau to be performed in the Windy City. Brosseau's comedy 'My Lunch with God' centers on a newcomer to Heaven tapped to replace St. Peter as overseer of the Pearly Gates. The one-time performance is scheduled for Tuesday, November 1.
Photos: Porchlight Music Theatre Honors Donna McKechnie at ICONS GalaPhotos: Porchlight Music Theatre Honors Donna McKechnie at ICONS Gala
October 7, 2022

Porchlight Music Theatre was joined by nearly 200 people to launch its 28th season, honor the 2022 ICON Award recipient, one of Broadway’s foremost singing and dancing leading ladies, Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie,  present The Luminary Award to Dan Ratner and The Genevieve and Daniel Ratner Foundation and raise funds for its artistic and educational programs. Check out photos!
Joffrey Ballet Celebrates Return Of THE NUTCRACKER, December 3-27Joffrey Ballet Celebrates Return Of THE NUTCRACKER, December 3-27
October 6, 2022

This holiday season, The Joffrey Ballet celebrates the return of Tony Award-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon's magical production of The Nutcracker.