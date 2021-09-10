Theatre Nebula Announces Return To Stage With Musical Comedy, SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Theatre Nebula has announced the return of live performances and welcome patrons back in-person with its production of the musical comedy, "Something Rotten!" opening Saturday, September 25, 2021, with performances weekends through Sunday, October 24, 2021.

This production of "Something Rotten!" started off just like any other for Theatre Nebula, with planning, auditions, casting, rehearsing, and performances scheduled over approximately six months. Suddenly, Enter Downstage Center: COVID. "As with many performing arts organizations, the pandemic has been challenging for Theatre Nebula," says Executive Producer, J. Spencer Greene. "For this production, we started the audition process in November 2019 and planned to begin performances March 2020, but of course, had to postpone due to COVID restrictions. The cast stayed in touch throughout the pandemic to rehearse and support one another during this difficult and unprecedented time, and in hopeful anticipation of the opportunity to eventually showcase their hard work on stage to a live audience. We're thrilled to finally have that chance."

"Something Rotten!" created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving 10 Tony Award nominations.

a??It's the 1590s and Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperately trying to write a hit play, yet somehow remain stuck in the shadow of a certain Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local fortune teller proclaims that the future of theatre mixes singing, acting, and dancing all at the same time, the Bottom brothers embark on an adventure to write the world's first musical. Hilarity ensues amidst a scandalous opening night and the realization that to truly reach the top one must remember: "to thine own self be true."

Theatre Nebula's performances of "Something Rotten!" will take place at the Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, a facility owned and operated by the Palatine Park District, and the production has been selected as the kickoff event for the venue's Grand Re-Opening in September. "We're honored to be part of Cutting Hall's Grand Re-Opening celebration and hope it's the beginning of a triumphant return of live theatre," added Greene.

The cast of "Something Rotten!" features David Pfenninger (Nick Bottom), Joe Lewis (Nigel Bottom), Cale Singleton (William Shakespeare), Denise Tamburrino (Nostradamus), Rachel Carreras (Bea Bottom), Mary Margaret McCormick (Portia), Mike Weaver (Brother Jeremiah), Anne Arza (Lady Clapham), Mar'quon Thomas (The Minstrel), Peter Moeller (Shylock), Parker Stancato (Tom Snout), Dane Hammond (Robin), Bryan Fowler (Peter Quince), Kirsten Smigiel (Puritan Woman), Katie Longo (Astrologer), Kaia Mavrades (Gypsy Woman), Emma Robie (Helena), Noreen Patel (Rosalind), and Ariana Cappuccitti (Ensemble/Dance Captain).

Joining J. Spencer Greene (Executive Producer and Scenic & Properties Design) on the creative team are Kevin Wiczer (Director), Bryan McCaffrey (Musical Direction), Kristine Burdi-Stickney (Choreography), Victoria Jablonski (Costume Design), Steve Nickerson (Lighting Design), Emma Ferguson (Stage Manager), Matt Kania (Sound Design), Sharon Damisch & Brett Baleski (Scenic Painting), Ariana Cappuccitti (Dance Captain), Denver Starzynski (Assistant Stage Manager), Becca Martinez (Costume Assistant), Michael P. Noens (Photos & Video), and Teresa J. Arnold (Marketing).

"Something Rotten!" runs Saturday, September 25 through Sunday, October 24, 2021, with performances on Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood St, Palatine, IL 60067. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.cuttinghall.org/boxoffice/theatrenebula/.

Theatre Nebula is an Illinois 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and as a non-equity theatre company, upholds professional standards while promoting and nurturing the appreciation of high-quality theatre, literature, and the fine arts within the community. For more information about Theatre Nebula, visit theatrenebula.org.

Palatine Park District has been committed to following the state guidelines throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so. Effective Monday, August 2, 2021, the District requires anyone over two years of age wear a face covering while indoors at all Palatine Park District facilities, including Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center and Theatre Nebula's production, "Something Rotten!" For additional information regarding the Palatine Park District, its COVID notices and updates, Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, and the Cutting Hall Grand Re-Opening, visit palatineparks.org.