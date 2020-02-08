Theatre EVOLVE Presents the World Premiere of KRUGOZOR!

Theatre EVOLVE announces their third season with the world premiere of Krugozor! written by Chicago playwright Will Coleman and directed by Anna Rachel Troy. Performances run April 3rd through April 25th at the Athenaeum Theatre in Studio One at 2936 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657.

Krugozor! is the story of Svetlana and Vitaly who grow up in the waning days of the Soviet Union, obsessed with Western Rock music, trying to find their place in art, life and government, and reconcile their dreams with reality. Krugozor! tells the real-life story of one magazine and its impact on a generation through music.

In this world premiere by Will Coleman, Krugozor! asks us how do we chase our dreams when we don't know which one to believe in anymore?

Tickets are on sale at theatreevolve.com

The Cast:

Caroline Kidwell - Svetlana

Andy Ricci - Vitaly

Emil Sueck - Nikolai / John F. Kennedy / John Lennon

Lauren Grace Thompson - Galina / Patti Smith

Matt Fleming - Oleg / Aleksandr / Lenin

Candice Kight - Lyubov / Valeria / Catherine The Great

Joey Mudd - Voice of Krugozor #1

Katie Markey - Voice of Krugozor #2

Caitlin Coleman - Svetlana Understudy

Brendan Matthew Weaver - Vitaly Understudy

Alison Schaufler - Female Swing

Dakota Pariset - Male Swing

The artistic team includes Anna Rachel Troy (Director), Allison Petrillo (Assistant Director), Shelby Burgus (Stage Manager), Melody Esktrom (Dramaturg), Evin Hoffman (Music Director), William Ouweleen (Set Designer), Elise Soeder (Props Designer), Daniel Etti-Williams (Sound Designer), Jessica Van Winkle (Costume Designer), Charles Blunt (Lighting Designer), Charlie Baker (Violence and Intimacy Designer), and Will Coleman (Playwright).





