Theatre EVOLVE Announces Cast And Production Team Of KRUGOZOR

Theatre EVOLVE goes into its third season with the World Premiere of Krugozor! by Will Coleman, directed by Anna Troy.

The cast includes Caroline Kidwell (Svetlana), Andy Ricci (Vitaly), Ian Geers (Male Ensemble), Lauren Thompson (Female Ensemble), Matt Fleming (Oleg/Alexsandr/Lenin), Nastacia Guimont (Lyubov/Valeria /Catherine the Great), Joey Mudd (Voice of Krugozor #1/Father Understudy), Katie Markey (Voice of Krugozor #2/Mother Understudy), Caitlin Coleman (US - Svetlana), Brendan Matthew Weaver (US - Vitaly), Candice Knight (US - F Ensemble/Krugozor) and Dakota Pariset (US - M Ensemble/Krugozor).

The production team includes Allison Petrillo (Assistant Director), Shelby Burgus (Stage Manager), Melody Esktrom (Dramaturg), Evin Hoffman (Music Director), William Ouweleen (Set Designer), Elise Soeder (Props Designer), Daniel Etti-Williams (Sound Designer), Jessica Van Winkle (Costume Designer), Charles Blunt (Lighting Designer) and Trevor Strahan (Fight/Intimacy Designer).

Krugozor! is the story of Svetlana and Vitaly who grow up in the waning days of the Soviet Union, obsessed with Western Rock music, trying to find their place in art, life and government, and reconcile their dreams with reality. Krugozor! brings the real life story of one magazine and its impact on a generation through music.

Krugozor! will be presented at The Athenaeum Theatre in April 2020.





