Theatre Consortium Selects Playwright Rohina Malik For Series Dedicated To Interfaith Dialogue

The Big Bridge Theatre Consortium (BBTC), a group of 10 university theatre departments dedicated to peace and interfaith dialogue, has commissioned Rohina Malik as its second playwright in a three-part series of plays dedicated to combating the issues of xenophobia, sectarianism and racism within the U.S.

The first of the productions, Arlene Hutton's The Shakers of Mount Lebanon Will Hold a Peace Conference This Month, commissioned July 2017, will be performed at five universities nationwide during the 2019-20 academic year. Rohina Malik's new play, commissioned this month, will be produced on BBTC campuses two years from now during the 2021-22 academic year.

Consortium members have committed to the development of three plays, each written from different points of view within the three major Abrahamic traditions: Christian, Muslim and Jewish. Last year's play was written from a Christian perspective, Malik's will present a Muslim's viewpoint, and the third will represent the Jewish tradition.

"We are thrilled that Rohina Malik, a critically acclaimed, Muslim-American playwright, has accepted our second commission," said Rhett Luedtke, a professor of theatre at George Fox University and artistic director of the Big Bridge Consortium. "Her writing is humorous, intelligent and culturally relevant given our political climate. We are looking forward to producing her plays on BBTC campuses across America in 2021-22."

Funding for the play development process was made possible by a grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, and the consortium partnered with the Maia Directors organization in the playwright selection process. Maia Directors serves as a consulting group for artists and organizations engaging with Middle Eastern stories.

Malik is a critically acclaimed, award-winning Chicago playwright and solo performance artist who was born and raised in London, England, of South Asian heritage. Her one-woman play Unveiled made its world premiere at the 16th Street Theater, where it received critical acclaim. In addition, her plays The Mecca Tales and Yasmina's Necklace were both nominated for a Joseph Jefferson Award for Best New Play.

To learn more about the Big Bridge Theatre Consortium and how you can support their work go to georgefox.edu/BigBridge





