Theatre Above the Law to Open 8th Season With a New Version of GRIMM

A 30 seat Rogers Park theater is home to Theatre Above the Law. TATL is opening their 8th season with a new version of the 2021 & 2022 season’s hit, GRIMM! All performances will be held at the Jarvis Square Theater, 1439 W. Jarvis. Tickets range from $15-$25 and can be purchased at tClick Here or by calling 773-655-7197.

Grimm, by Michael Dalberg, Directed by Tony Lawry

October 6-October 29, 2023



Taking place in a cabaret bar, Grimm works to spin well known tales into a modern story.

Utilizing classic stories such as Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, The Fisherman and His Wife, The Seven Ravens, Robber Bridegroom and more.

Cast includes: Jake Rietz Medoza, Ian Gonzalez Muentener, Gayatri Gadhvi, Effie Rose, Sophie Heranado Kofman, Connar Brown and Brooks Whitlock.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm, Monday October 16th at 7:30pm

Theatre Above the Law is a member of the League of Chicago Theatre.

Theatre Above the Law is an ensemble-led theatre company based in Rogers Park. TATL's mission is to challenge the norm by presenting classic and unique stories in relatable ways while mentoring future artists. Theatre Above the Law chooses and presents productions with an audience first mentality. At TATL, we strive to bring classic stories - and new ones - to the community in a fresh way. TATL also focuses on mentoring the future artists. Every production features a young performer in the cast or has an entire separate young performer company. This gives the young performers a professional theatre rehearsal experience