Theatre Above the Law presents Digging Up Dessa by Laura Schellhardt, directed by Tony Lawry, Stage Managed by Rochelle Hodve.

Featuring Star Smith, Stephanie Stockstill, Melanie McNulty & Anders Danielson

After a field trip to a museum reveals that Mary Anning's legacy has been buried by history because of her gender and lack of formal education, young Dessa decides that she's going to fight to earn her the credit she deserves.

Audience members must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination at the box office. ALL Audience members will be required to wear masks during the performance.

Performances to take place at The Jarvis Square Theater, 1439 W. Jarvis. Tickets $15-$23 available online at theatreatl.org.