Theatre Above the Law Announces Cast of END DAYS Cast, A Comedic Exploration of Grief

Theatre Above the Law announces ‘End Days’ cast, a comedic exploration of grief. A 30 seat Rogers Park theater is home to Theatre Above the Law. TATL is presenting End Days by Deborah Zoe Laufer March March 1-24, 2024.

The cast includes: Allyson Womack, Andrew Bosworth, Lena Valenti, Katie Luchtenburg and George Maychruk. Directed by Tony Lawry, Stage Manager & Scenic Designer Stina Taylor,Lighting Designer Ellie Fey, Costume Designer Jacqui Touchet & Sound Designer Hayley Chisholm.

Sixteen year old Rachel Stein is having a bad year. Her father hasn't changed out of his pajamas since 9/11. Her mother has begun a close, personal relationship with Jesus. Her new neighbor, a sixteen-year-old Elvis impersonator, has fallen for her hard. Aaaaaaaand the Apocolypse is coming Wednesday! Her only hope is that Stephen Hawking will save them all.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm. Monday March 18 at 7:30pm. All performances are held at The Jarvis Square Theater 1439 W. Jarvis.

Theatre Above the Law is an ensemble-led theatre company based in Rogers Park. TATL's mission is to challenge the norm of theatre by presenting classic and unique stories in relatable ways while mentoring future artists. Theatre Above the Law chooses and presents productions with an audience first mentality. At TATL, we strive to bring classic stories - and new ones - to the community in a fresh way. TATL also focuses on mentoring the future artists. Every production features a young performer in the main cast or design team intern or has an entire separate young performer company. This gives the young performers a professional theatre rehearsal experience.