Theatre Above The Law Presents NEW PARENTS, NEW FACES This March

Cast includes all first time TATL actors: Cat McGee, Allyson Womack, Daniella Rukin and Barry Irving.

Feb. 14, 2023  

New Parents, New Faces at Theatre Above The Law, running March 10- April 2, 2023, takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm, Monday March 27th at 7:30pm.

Theatre Above the Law is an ensemble-led theatre company based in Rogers Park. TATL's mission is to challenge the norm by presenting classic and unique stories in relatable ways while mentoring future artists. Theatre Above the Law chooses and presents productions with an audience first mentality.

At TATL, we strive to bring classic stories - and new ones - to the community in a fresh way. TATL also focuses on mentoring the future artists. Every production features a young performer in the cast or has an entire separate young performer company. This gives the young performers a professional theatre rehearsal experience.

A 30 seat Rogers Park theater is home to Theatre Above the Law. TATL is presenting Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler and directed by Melanie McNulty. All performances will be held at the Jarvis Square Theater, 1439 W. Jarvis. Tickets range from $15-$25 and can be purchased at theatreatl.org or by calling 773-655-7197.




