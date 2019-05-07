TheÂ 24rth Annual Merritt Awards for Excellence in Design and Collaboration Announced

The 24th Annual Merritt Awards for Excellence in Design and Collaboration will take place on Monday, May 13th, 2019 at Columbia College Chicago. 72 E. 11th Street, Chicago IL, 60605. 5:00pm-10:00pm.

Legendary Broadway and Theatre Lighting Designer Howell Binkley (Hamilton, In the Heights, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Come From Away, A Bronx Tale, After Midnight, How to Succeed...) will receive the 2019 Merritt Award.



Lighting Designer Jason Lynch, Costume Shop Manager Heidi McMath, Costume Designer Birgit Rattenborg Wise, Costume Manager Jerica Hucke, will receive major awards in addition to student and exhibition prizes.

The Merritts are thrilled to return to Columbia College Chicago where the Merritt Awards began. This year's event will be held in the newly renovated Getz Theatre Center, come enjoy its beautiful transformation.

The Michael Merritt Awards and Endowment Fund honors the memory of a brilliant designer and inspirational teacher. This national award, unique in its emphasis on excellence in both design and collaboration, has been presented annually since 1994 to outstanding professional theatrical designers. The Endowment Fund recognizes and encourages the work of young professionals and students through a national design exposition and prizes to promising theatrical design students.

Tickets Student - $ 5.00 General Admission - $ 20.00 Book tickets online at merrittawards.com General Public is welcome. Food, wine and beer are included in the ticket price. Funds go to support the awards endowment fund.





