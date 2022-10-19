The Sigman Brothers Presents First Play, IN MEMORIAM, For Halloween 2022

Long a Chicago staple for high-quality, original musicals, the Sigman Brothers venture out of their musical theater comfort zone into narrative prose. The 2021 BroadwayWorld Award-winners for Best Musical are spreading their wings by producing their very first play for Halloween 2022, In Memoriam.

Boasting of high-caliber actors such as BroadwayWorld Chicago Award-nominee Heidi Reinhofer in the lead role of Mia, and ably supported by Brian Oyler and two-time BroadwayWorld Chicago Award-winner Van Ferro, In Memoriam features the story of Mia, a young stage manager in a haunted theater, as she gets ready for a show on Halloween Night. Throughout the play, Sigman Brothers spared no expense with visual effects and Halloween thrills and chills that breaks ground in Chicago streaming theater history.

The play, written by Michael Sigman and directed by BroadwayWorld Chicago Award-winner Jerry Sigman, was written in collaboration with the actors to create an immersive narrative with a big twist in the end. Costumes, ranging from aliens to ghosts, were made by BroadwayWorld Chicago Award-nominee Teresa Sigman. The play was filmed in 4K for a live paying audience on September 23-25, 2022 to stream in 4K for Halloween 2022.

"To be involved in a supernatural play like In Memoriam is another feather in my cap," says Ferro, who plays Clay, "and to be able to see Heidi Reinhofer stretch her wide acting range is a great showcase for this meticulously-crafted production."

As a special treat, In Memoriam is streaming on the Sigman Brothers' Facebook page on October 28, 29, 31 at 8 PM CT and October 30 at 7 PM CT. Tickets are $9.99 and can be purchased using this link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204351®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsigmanbrothers%2Fevents%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The Sigman Brothers are producers of world-class original musicals based in Chicago, IL. The production includes such original musical gems as BroadwayWorld Chicago Award-winning Rip Van Winkle, Joan, Rumplestiltskin, and The Devil in the Whitechapel, among a few. The brothers, Mike and Jerry, each brought a wide variety of talents and experience to the table when they decided to form The Sigman Brothers Theatrical Production Company. Mike has 5 degrees in music and has made a long career as a rock performer and song writer. Jerry was an opera singer, actor, writer and sleight-of-hand artist known throughout the Chicago area. They were relatives with famous composer Carl Sigman, who composed standards for Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, Nat Kink Cole, Dean Martin, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, Sammy Davis Jr., Jerry Lee Lewis, Merle Haggard and Sonny and Cher.