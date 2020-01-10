The Second City Announces Casting For E.t.c.'s 44th Revue

The Second City is proud to announce casting for The Second City e.t.c.'s 44th Revue. This year's ensemble includes returning cast members Atra Asdou, E.J. Cameron, Mark Campbell, Laurel Krabacher, and Chuck Norment. Terrence Carey will join the veteran cast in his first resident stage revue, and e.t.c. alumnus Frank Caeti will direct his first resident stage revue. Elise Wattman will take the lead as musical director, and Laura Hum will return as stage manager.

This will be the iconic comedy theater's first new revue created as part of its 60th anniversary year, which kicked off last month. Founded in 1959, The Second City added the e.t.c. Theater in 1983, and alumni of this stage include Keegan-Michael Key, Aidy Bryant, Jack McBrayer, Nia Vardalos, Adam McKay, Horatio Sanz, and Steven Colbert.

The Second City e.t.c.'s 44th Revue plays on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 11pm, and Sundays at 7pm in the e.t.c. Theater, located at 230 W North Ave, 2nd Floor of Piper's Alley, Chicago. Tickets, starting at $31, are available at The Second City Box Office (230 W. North Ave, 1st Floor, Piper's Alley), by phone at 312-337-3992 or online at www.secondcity.com.

As this new revue will develop in front of the audience over a ten-week process, the "Third Act" improv set is a thrilling opportunity for audiences to watch and participate in the creation of comedy history at the world's premier sketch comedy and improvisation institution.





