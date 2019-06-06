The Saints Hold 2019 Grant Awards Presentation June 17th

The Saints, Volunteers for the Performing Arts, announce the awarding of more than $78,000 in grants to 22 performing arts groups in the Chicago metropolitan area for 2019. The grants will be awarded to dance, music and theater organizations for 2019-20 projects. Over the last twenty-five years, the Saints have given more than $1,000,000 to over 250 companies and venues.

The 2019 grants are funding: enhancement of performance space, the crafting of unique costumes & props, licensing of works, musical instruments, the purchase of various kinds of technical equipment and more. Awardees, expressing their cultural and ethnic diversity, addressing underrepresented or physically challenged audiences/performers and their dedication to the creative, span the metro Chicago area.

The all-volunteer grant commission evaluated proposals totaling more than $300,000 in monetary requests. Funding for the grants comes almost exclusively from the annual dues and donations of the nearly 2,000 members of the Saints. All donations are welcomed.

The Saints 6th Annual Grant Awards Presentation and Celebration will be held at the Athenaeum on Monday June 17. The doors will open at 6 pm for check-in/networking and a cash bar. The award presentation begins at 7 pm. The program will be highlighted by the talents of our emcee, Stephanie Anderson. She brings her improv experience as a writer, actor, director, improviser and faculty member of The Second City Training Center. The public is cordially invited to attend this free event.

RSVP to grants@saintschicago.org.

More details at saintschicago.org





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You