The Rehearsal Room To Hold Adult Musical Theatre Workshop

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The Rehearsal Room is a three-hour adult musical theatre workshop taking place Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Austin Lo’ren Dance Academy, Studio 1, 1300 South Wabash Avenue, Suite 201, Chicago, IL 60605. Street parking is available.

This is a hands-on workshop for adults interested in musical theatre. Participants will explore vocals, character development, scene work, blocking, and choreography while working together to bring a musical theatre scene to life. The workshop will use “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from Hairspray. It is a workshop, not an audition or a public production, so there is no pre-cast company.

The creative team is Passion Jefferson, director and facilitator; Hasaan Allen, choreographer; and Rose Simmons and Jeremiah Winters, vocal coaches.

Tickets are $50, with registration limited to 30 participants.

Registration is through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-rehearsal-room-tickets-2003271328470?aff=oddtdtcreator

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 7 Days 07 Hrs 41 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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