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The Rehearsal Room To Hold Adult Musical Theatre Workshop

The workshop is lead by Passion Jefferson, Hasaan Allen, Rose Simmons and Jeremiah Winters.

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The Rehearsal Room To Hold Adult Musical Theatre Workshop

The Rehearsal Room is a three-hour adult musical theatre workshop taking place Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Austin Lo’ren Dance Academy, Studio 1, 1300 South Wabash Avenue, Suite 201, Chicago, IL 60605. Street parking is available.

This is a hands-on workshop for adults interested in musical theatre. Participants will explore vocals, character development, scene work, blocking, and choreography while working together to bring a musical theatre scene to life. The workshop will use “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from Hairspray. It is a workshop, not an audition or a public production, so there is no pre-cast company.

The creative team is Passion Jefferson, director and facilitator; Hasaan Allen, choreographer; and Rose Simmons and Jeremiah Winters, vocal coaches. 

Tickets are $50, with registration limited to 30 participants. 

Registration is through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-rehearsal-room-tickets-2003271328470?aff=oddtdtcreator



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