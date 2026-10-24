Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
The Rehearsal Room To Hold Adult Musical Theatre Workshop
The workshop is lead by Passion Jefferson, Hasaan Allen, Rose Simmons and Jeremiah Winters.
The Rehearsal Room is a three-hour adult musical theatre workshop taking place Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Austin Lo’ren Dance Academy, Studio 1, 1300 South Wabash Avenue, Suite 201, Chicago, IL 60605. Street parking is available.
This is a hands-on workshop for adults interested in musical theatre. Participants will explore vocals, character development, scene work, blocking, and choreography while working together to bring a musical theatre scene to life. The workshop will use “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from Hairspray. It is a workshop, not an audition or a public production, so there is no pre-cast company.
The creative team is Passion Jefferson, director and facilitator; Hasaan Allen, choreographer; and Rose Simmons and Jeremiah Winters, vocal coaches.
Tickets are $50, with registration limited to 30 participants.
Registration is through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-rehearsal-room-tickets-2003271328470?aff=oddtdtcreator
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