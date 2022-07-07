The Peppermint Patties Return To Chicago With Summer Show at the Venus Cabaret Theater

The Peppermint Patties return to Chicago with a lineup of classic close harmony arrangements including reimagined Andrews Sisters covers, jazz standards, retro hits, acapella numbers, musical theater favorites and more.

The Chicago-based vocal trio was founded in 2018 by Anna Caldwell, Daina Fischer, and Laura Smalley. All are DePaul alumni with a background in classical singing and perform all genres of music. Patties' shows have something for everyone and are packed with nostalgia, comedy and plenty of heart.

The Patties will perform in The Venus Cabaret Theater part of The Mercury Theater complex. The 85-seat venue is located in the vibrant Southport corridor and offers a unique intimate theatrical experience complemented by specialty cocktails.

The 90-minute show is accompanied by Wes Dziedzic and features guest artists The Feathered Beaus! One performance will take place on July 31st at 6:30 PM at 3745 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL.

Buy Tickets at www.mercurytheaterchicago.com/the-peppermint-patties