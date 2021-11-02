The Peppermint Patties Bring Close Harmony Classics To Hey Nonny Stage In Holiday Cabaret

The Peppermint Patties return to the stage with a 90-minute lineup of holiday favorites and classic close-harmony hits made famous by The Andrews Sisters, Chordettes, Lennon Sisters, and more.

The Chicago-based vocal trio was founded in 2018. They are classically trained singers who delight in singing all genres of music. Patties' shows are packed with nostalgic throwbacks, musical theater favorites, jazz standards, and quirky covers.

The family-friendly show is co-produced by trio members Anna Caldwell, Daina Fischer, and Laura Smalley. The show is accompanied by Sarah Jenks and features guest artists Wesley Taylor and Isaac Frishman. One performance will take place on December 11th at 7:30 at Hey Nonny Live Music + Local Kitchen in Arlington Heights.

Hey Nonny offers an intimate live music experience. Have dinner beforehand in the Gastropub, or get premier seats and enjoy dinner during the show!

