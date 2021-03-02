The Orion Ensemble to Perform at PianoForte Studios

Following two successful performances for limited in-person and virtual audiences, The Orion Ensemble will return to perform at PianoForte Studios, 1335 S. Michigan Avenue in Chicago, on Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m.

The program includes Orion's first performance of Italian composer and conductor Michele Mangani's Sonata for Clarinet and Piano (2016). A clarinetist himself, Mangani has written extensively for the clarinet, bringing out the instrument's lyricism, virtuosity and rich palette of tonal colors. Also on the program is Russian composer Anton Arensky's Piano Trio No. 1, Op. 32. Arensky was a student of Rimsky-Korsokov and was greatly influenced by Tchaikovsky. He wrote this well-known multi-movement work, one of Orion's favorites, in memory of cellist Davidov; the third movement is an Elegy. Written in the same key as Mendelssohn's Piano Trio, this ultra-Romantic piece exudes melody, pathos, brilliant technique and beautiful sound combinations. The final movement pulls ideas from the lyrical first movement, the playful second movement and elegiac third movement.

A limited number of people may attend in person at PianoForte Studios; audience members must wear masks at all times, and, while family groups may sit together, different audience members/groups will be seated at least six feet apart. Extra masks and hand sanitizer will be available. The livestream will be available on Orion's YouTube channel, which will also host a recording of the performance for a limited time.

DETAILS:

The Orion Ensemble performs Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m.

at PianoForte Studios, 1335 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago.

Limited in-person tickets are $25 available for advance purchase only

at 630-628-9591 or info@orionensemble.org.

Virtual access is free; donations are welcome.

The livestream will be available on Orion's YouTube channel.

All programming is subject to change.