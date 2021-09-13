The Orion Ensemble Continues In November With Beethoven, Hindemith, Price, Schubert

The Orion Ensemble, with guest violist Stephen Boe, continues its 29th season with performances featuring works by Beethoven, Hindemith, Price and Schubert at three venues: New England Congregational Church in Aurora (Nov. 7, followed by a wine and cheese benefit), PianoForte Studios in Chicago (Nov. 10) and a new venue, Lake Street Church in Evanston (Nov. 14). The Chicago and Evanston performances also will be available via livestream.

The Trio in G Major for violin, viola and cello, Op. 9, No. 2 is a youthful work Beethoven composed in 1797-98. Realizing his dream of settling in the musical capitol of Vienna, the young composer set about to create chamber music to launch him into the mainstream of the city's artistic circles. Dedicated to a passionate yet eccentric patron, this work radiates the intensity of string trio writing-prominently displaying every note of each instrument to produce a sonic tapestry of intimate yet powerful proportions.

Schubert's Adagio and Rondo Concertant in F Major for piano, violin, viola and cello, D. 487 is a concerto piece in miniature for piano and strings. Schubert rarely wrote concerto-like works, and this remarkable exception has a poignant reason for its creation. Schubert wished to marry Therese Grob and composed this music at the request of her brother Heinrich. While the music unfortunately failed to yield an approval from the Grob family for Therese's hand, it has provided one of Schubert's rarest chamber gems.

Paul Hindemith composed the Quartet for clarinet, violin, cello and piano (1938) in the winter of 1938 during his second visit to America. Hindemith's life in Germany was made unbearable by Hitler's rise to power. His wife was Jewish, endangering their safety. Two members of his string quartet were Jewish and had to resign. Coming to America, Hindemith renewed his inspiration with this quartet: "It is a considerable chunk of music, sounds very nice and ought to make a good impression."

Florence Price was the first American Black female composer to have her music performed by major symphony orchestras. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, she established her career in Chicago. Her Fantasy in G minor for violin and piano (1933) combines the sounds of post-Romantic Era expressions with the folk music of Africa. A highlight of this work is during its final minutes, as the opening theme returns for a passionate conclusion.

Per the state of Illinois's requirements, all audience members will be required to wear masks at all three venues. Audience members may email info@orionensemble.org for any updates to these requirements closer to the performances.

The livestreams from Chicago and Evanston will be available on Orion's YouTube channel, which will also host a recording of the performance for a limited time.

The Orion Ensemble performs its second concert of the 2021-22 season in person at three locations: Sunday, November 7 at a special time-3 p.m., followed by a wine and cheese benefit reception, at New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Boulevard, Aurora; Wednesday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m. at PianoForte Studios, 1335 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago; and Sunday, November 14 at 7 p.m. at Lake Street Church, 607 Lake Street, Evanston.

Limited in-person tickets are $30, $25 for seniors (65+) and $15 for students; children 12 and younger are free. Tickets are available for advance purchase at 630-628-9591 or info@orionensemble.org. The livestream will be available on Orion's YouTube channel. All programming is subject to change; for information visit orionensemble.org/.