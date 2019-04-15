The One Of A Kind Spring Show Announces New Partnership And Interactive Activations At The Mart

The must-experience event of the spring season, the 4th Annual One of a Kind Spring Show has announced it will feature immersive experiences for shoppers to enjoy at The Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, from April 26-28. The show will offer visitors the opportunity to shop for beautiful, handcrafted work and engage with over 300 talented artists and makers from across North America and beyond. New to the show this year, attendees may participate in hands-on activations including jewelry-making and block printing workshops along with other personalized opportunities in collaboration with Chicago youth arts advocacy organization Marwen. In addition, shoppers may enjoy runway fashion shows, live music and a delicious gourmet café.

The perfect place to shop for Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduation gifts or something personal, the One of a Kind Show is home to a wide range of offerings including accessories, bath and body items, ceramics, fashion, fine art, furniture, glass, gourmet goods and more. In addition to browsing and shopping pieces direct from the hands that crafted them, visitors of the One of a Kind Spring Show will also be able to experience exciting events and special features, including:

Hands-On Workshops

In collaboration with Marwen, a group dedicated to providing free visual arts and college and career programming for Chicago's youth in underserved communities, One of a Kind shoppers will be able to attend classes held by Marwen students, families and teachers. Throughout the show, visitors will also have the chance to express themselves by contributing to hands-on activations including the "Draw Wall" and a DIY Button-Making Station. Classes will be held daily from 1-3 p.m., including:

Block Printing, Friday, April 26

Shoppers will have the chance to choose from a variety of designs, colors and ink to allow them to create something truly unique for themselves.

Jewelry Making, Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28

Shoppers will have the opportunity to craft accessories, such as a pair of earrings or keychains made with leather and vinyl, to grasp the concept of how to work with different materials.

Fashion Shows

Shoppers may experience the excitement of live runway fashion shows featuring chic clothing and accessories from exhibiting artists on Friday, April 26 at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m.

Gourmet Market

Indulge your taste buds in edible art! Shoppers will find a fantastic selection of gourmet artisans selling a range of delicious specialty items including dips, sauces, confections and baked goods in this especially decadent section of the show floor. Located within the Gourmet Market, the Hatchery Pavilion will feature emerging food entrepreneurs selling, sampling and inspiring others looking to get involved in the food industry with information and advice on how to go about starting their own business.

Emerging Market

Highlighting talented up-and-coming makers, this year's emerging market will feature artists including GEOME, Everthine Jewelry, Sweet Caroline Adornments, Z Wraps and more.

Fine Art Gallery

Everyone is encouraged to walk through the show's Fine Art Gallery and enjoy a curated exhibition of some of the most unique fine art and sculpture pieces available for sale from the artists on the show floor.

Live Music

At the Patio Stage, visitors will be able to hear the sweet sounds of local musicians throughout the weekend including:

Guitarist Patrick Jaspar, Friday, April 26 from 11:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Guitarist Perry Cowdery, Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Keyboardist Joaquin Garcia, Sunday, April 28 from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Onsite Cafes and Bars

Offering a wonderful variety of gourmet food without ever needing to leave the show floor, the onsite cafes and bars offer the perfect place to relax and relish in the experience of the show. Sip and shop at the same time!

"We're delighted to be bringing more experiential elements to the spring show this year," said Lisa Simonian, Vice President of Marketing, The Mart. "We think that providing on-site programming for shoppers at the show makes this a truly unique experience."

Tickets are $12 per adult and provide entry for all 3 days. Children 12 and under receive free admission. Special ticket packages are also available. To purchase tickets or for more information on the show, visit www.oneofakindshowchicago.com.





