The Music Institute of Chicago Gala Will Honor Evgeny Kissin and Helen Zell

The Music Institute of Chicago hosts its 2020 Anniversary Gala on Monday, April 20 at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, 120 E. Delaware Street, celebrating its history as one of the largest and most respected community music schools in the nation. Highlights of this festive evening include presentations of the Dushkin Award to acclaimed pianist Evgeny Kissin and the 11th annual Cultural Visionary Award for Chicago to Helen Zell.



The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by an elegant dinner and awards presentation. Musical performances throughout the evening include talented students from the Music Institute's Community School and award-winning students from its renowned Academy for gifted pre-college musicians.



The prestigious Dushkin Award, established more than 30 years ago and named for the Music Institute's visionary founders Dorothy and David Dushkin, recognizes international luminaries in the world of music for their contributions to the art form, as well as to the education of youth. Past recipients include Wynton Marsalis, Pinchas Zukerman, Rachel Barton Pine, Joshua Bell, Lang Lang, Stephen Sondheim, Riccardo Muti, and Yo-Yo Ma, among others.



Evgeny Kissin's musicality and extraordinary virtuosity have earned him the veneration and admiration deserved only by one of the most gifted classical pianists of his generation and, arguably, generations past. He is in demand the world over and has appeared with many of the world's great conductors, including Abbado, Ashkenazy, Barenboim, Dohnanyi, Giulini, Levine, Maazel, Muti, and Ozawa, as well as all the great orchestras of the world. Kissin was born in Moscow in October 1971 and began to play by ear and improvise on the piano at the age of two. He has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Music by the Manhattan School of Music; the Shostakovich Award, one of Russia's highest musical honors; an Honorary Membership in the Royal Academy of Music in London; and, most recently, an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from the Hong Kong University. Kissin's extraordinary talent inspired Christopher Nupen's documentary film, Evgeny Kissin: The Gift of Music.

The Cultural Visionary Award for Chicago recognizes individuals who have provided visionary philanthropic and civic leadership for the broad spectrum of arts in Chicago and Illinois. This year's honoree, Helen Zell, is an active philanthropist and thought leader in the arts and education, with an emphasis on music, literature, and the visual arts. She is executive director of the Zell Family Foundation, chair of the Board of Trustees of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association, and vice chairman of the Chicago Public Education Fund. Among numerous other initiatives, she led the Zell Family Foundation's underwriting of the CSO's music director position in perpetuity, now known as the Zell Music Director. Past and current board service includes Steppenwolf Theatre, the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Ounce of Prevention Fund, and Teach for America.

The Music Institute presents its Richard D. Colburn Award for Teaching Excellence to Arlene Stokman and Abraham Stokman, both members of the piano faculty-Abraham since 1991 and Arlene since 1984. The Music Institute presents the annual award to faculty members who exemplify the high standard of excellence Colburn demonstrated in his many musical endeavors. Abraham attended the Juilliard School on scholarship, earning master's and bachelor's degrees. He served as vocal coach in Juilliard's opera department for five years, then performed solo and chamber concerts throughout the U.S. and Canada. He has served as chairman of the piano department at the American Conservatory of Music in Chicago and was artist-in-residence and assistant professor at the Chicago Musical College of Roosevelt University. Arlene earned a master's degree with honors from Roosevelt University and a bachelor's degree with honors from the University of Santo Tomas Conservatory of Music in the Philippines. She has taught piano at the University of Illinois-Chicago and was affiliated with Sherwood Conservatory of Music. She is a member of the Suzuki Association of Americas.



Honorary Gala Co-Chairs are Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols, Caryn and King Harris, Deborah Rutter, and Renée Fleming. Co-Chairs are Scott and Areta Verschoor. The Host Committee to date incudes Karen Gray-Krehbiel and John Krehbiel, Cate and Rick Waddell, Nancy and Scott Santi, and Kay and Jim Mabie, with more members expected.

The generosity of individuals and companies who support the Music Institute's annual Gala provide the primary funding source for scholarship and financial aid at the Music Institute's eight teaching locations. In addition, this funding brings music education, arts curriculum integration, and professional development opportunities to 3,500 recipients in Chicago K-12 schools and music performance and engagement opportunities to an additional 6,000 participants in its communities annually.

Individual tickets are $550; table sponsorships are $5,500-50,000.



For event information, please call 312.553.2000

or musicinst.org/anniversary-gala.

Individual tickets are $550; table sponsorships are $5,500-50,000.

For event information, please call 312.553.2000

or musicinst.org/anniversary-gala.





