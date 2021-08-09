The Music Institute of Chicago Announces MUSIC IN THE GROVE Block Party

The Music Institute of Chicago will welcome families and music lovers of all ages to Music in the Grove, a free indoor/outdoor block party and birthday bash celebrating 90 years of music-making and teaching. The party takes place Sunday, September 19, 12:30-6 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, and adjacent to the Hall on Grove Street in Evanston.

The afternoon begins at 12:30 p.m. with a family-friendly concert on stage in Nichols Concert Hall. Festivities continue outdoors at 2 p.m. with instrument demos, crafts, and other activities from the Music Institute and fellow Evanston organizations. Food trucks will be on site and classical, jazz, and rock music performances from special guest artists, faculty, and students take place on the outdoor mainstage.

Headlining the performances are jazz vocalist, Chicago Tribune "2020 Chicagoan of the Year in Jazz," and Music Institute Artist-in-Residence Tammy McCann; Music Institute Jazz Studies Director and trombonist Audrey Morrison, joined by Jazz Studies faculty; and award-winning Ensemble in Residence Quintet Attacca. Evanston organizations joining the performances include Chicago Ballet Arts, Dance Center Evanston, Evanston Art Center, Evanston Dance Ensemble, and Piven Theatre.

"Generations of families have learned to play and appreciate music of all kinds at the Music Institute of Chicago," said President and CEO Mark George. "And Nichols Concert Hall, our beautiful performance venue, is a cultural hub for Evanston and the North Shore and a great place to have a party celebrating our 90th birthday. We welcome the entire community to attend this free event."

All activities are contingent on the status of the public health environment, following guidance set by the City of Evanston and the State of Illinois.

Music in the Grove is partially supported by a grant from the Evanston Arts Council, a city agency supported by the City of Evanston, and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.



For more information, visit musicinst.org/celebrate-MIC90.