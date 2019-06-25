The Marriott Theatre Announces Casting For JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL

Live a day in the life of this ever lovable and outspoken first grader with the premiere of Junie B. Jones, The Musical, at Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences, 10 Marriott Drive in Lincolnshire. Running from July 12 to August 11, 2019, with press opening on Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m., this special one-hour presentation explores the wonderful works of Barbara Park's beloved best-selling books. Created by the team who brought Dear Edwina to the stage-Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich-and developed into a genuinely comical (and not strictly-for-kids) musical by TheatreworksUSA, Junie B. Jones, The Musical is directed and choreographed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller, with musical direction by Ellen Morris.

Audiences will follow the trials and tribulations of this zany first grader, who learns what friendship really means, that the things that make you different also make you special, and that sometimes when life gives you lemons... you just need to make lemonade!

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting. Featuring a tremendously loveable character and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones will capture your heart just as the books captivated an entire generation of students.

Starring in Junie B. Jones, The Musical are Elizabeth Telford as "Junie B. Jones," Lydia Burke as "May and Chenille," Rashada Dawan as "Mom, Mrs. Gutzman, Grace and Camille," Jackson Evans as "Sheldon," Adam LaSalle as "Daddy, Mr. Scary and Mr. Woo," Garrett Lutz as "Herb," and Allison Sill as "Lucille."

The production will feature set design by Rachel Rauscher, lighting design by Aaron Lorenz, costume design by Amanda Vander Byl, sound design by Robert E. Gilmartin, media design by Anthony Churchill and Nick Coso, and musical supervision by Patti Garwood.

Junie B. Jones, The Musical runs on most Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 a.m. with certain performances at 12:30 p.m. Visit MarriottTheatre.com or call (847) 634-0200 for exact schedule, as show times and dates may vary. Single ticket prices are $18.23 per person. Groups of 20 or more receive a discount by calling (847) 634-5909. Free parking is available at all shows. To reserve tickets, call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at (847) 634-0200 or visit www.MarriottTheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You