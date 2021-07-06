Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Legacy Theater in Carthage Cancels Two Upcoming Performances

The Legacy Theater is planning a free movie night at the theater on July 17 in place of one cancelled concert.

Jul. 6, 2021  
The Legacy Theater in Carthage, Illinois, has cancelled two of this year's upcoming shows, for various reasons, WGEM reports.

The Dakota Horvath and Friends Swing the Rat Pack show scheduled for July 17 has been canceled due to an illness of the performer. The theater is working to reschedule the show for the 2022 season.

The Legacy Theater is planning a free movie night at the theater on July 17 in place of the concert. Futher details will be announced soon.

Additionally, The Martin & Lewis Tribute, set for November 13, has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"According to the act's agent, the performer portraying Jerry Lewis is from Australia and won't be able to come to the US," said Amy Graham, Legacy Theater Foundation board member. "We will find a replacement act for that date in November and work to reschedule the Martin & Lewis Tribute in another season."

Stay tuned for updates to the schedule at thelegacytheater.com.

Read more on WGEM.


