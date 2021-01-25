Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Kurt Elling Quintet to Perform Special Valentine's Day Concert from Chicago's Epiphany Center for the Arts

The concert will take place on Saturday, Feb.13th.

Jan. 25, 2021  
On February 13th at 9pm EST the Kurt Elling Quintet will present a special Valentine's Day performance livestreamed from the Epiphany Center for the Arts in Chicago. Tickets are available here.

Elling's acclaimed 2020 release, 'Secrets are the Best Stories,' out now on Edition Records, has been nominated for a Grammy in the Best Jazz Vocal category and features renowned pianist and Grammy winner Danilo Pérez. This is Kurt's fifteenth Grammy nomination. The album was also named one of the year's best new jazz albums and best vocal albums on NPR Music's 2020 Jazz Critics Poll.

Conceived with the vision to return Epiphany to a place for people to once again congregate in, the shuttered, historic Church of the Epiphany has been preserved and adapted into an iconic cultural hub 'For the Good of Art, Entertainment and Events.'

Epiphany's diverse and inclusive art programming serve to unite community and artists alike to empower the Epiphany Center for the Arts to achieve its mission while 'Bringing Chicago Together.'


