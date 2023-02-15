The Killers Are Coming To Hard Rock Live On May 11

Global band The Killers are coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Live venue on Thursday, May 11. Doors open at 7 p.m.; Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. Central Time.

The band has received countless accolades for their artistic achievement, including multiple Grammy nominations, American Music Award nominations, MTV Video Music Awards, NME Awards, and more. Their first album, ​Hot Fuss​, was released in 2004 to worldwide acclaim. The album contained the singles "Mr. Brightside" and "Somebody Told Me," in addition to the anthemic song "All These Things That I've Done," which has since been referenced by the likes of U2.

The band toured for two years straight behind ​Hot Fuss​, playing more than four-hundred shows, and eventually returned to Vegas to begin to work on the follow-up album with legendary producers Alan Moulder and Flood. The result, a love letter of sorts to their hometown entitled ​Sam's Town,​ was released in 2006 and spent forty-two weeks on the Billboard Top 200. A B-sides collection entitled ​Sawdust​ was released in 2007, followed by their third studio album, ​Day & Age​, which was released to widespread critical praise in 2008, anchored by massive single "Human." The Killers released ​Battle Born​ in September 2012, which saw them expanding their world tour into countries they've never visited before, and finally were honored to perform at the world-renowned Wembley Stadium, one of the most monumental and significant shows of their career. After a decade of making music, in November 2013, The Killers released a "Best Of" collection, ​Direct Hits​, which featured two incredible new songs alongside classics from the band's revered catalogue.​

The band, who have sold over twenty-five million albums worldwide, and headlined all of the world's top festivals (Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury), released their chart-topping album, ​Wonderful Wonderful,​ in September 2017. It garnered the band their first No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart the week of its release in the U.S., as well as topping the charts in the U.K., Mexico, and Australia. In 2020, The Killers released ​Imploding The Mirage in 2020; hailed by critics as one of the best records in the band's already stellar catalog, the album was the band's sixth consecutive number one in the U.K., and Brandon Flowers' eighth U.K. number one overall, making the band the first international act to receive six consecutive #1's in the United Kingdom. ​​Imploding The Mirage​ also went Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, making it their sixth Top Ten album in America. In 2021, The Killers released their eighth album, Pressure Machine, a quieter, character-driven document of life in small town America inspired by front man Brandon Flowers' upbringing in rural Utah. In 2022, they embarked on their largest, sold-out tour to date, playing stadiums in North America and beyond.

Tickets for The Killers go on sale on Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. Central Time. Tickets start at $139.50. This show is general admission. Ages 21 and up. The Hard Rock Live box office is open every Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on show days starting at 12 p.m. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225148®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2F05005E49D33D4E34?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's $300 Million casino and entertainment destination opened to the public on May 14, 2021. Hard Rock's premier 200,000-square foot entertainment complex features over 1600 slots and 80 table games totaling more than 2,100 gaming positions. In addition to the new Hard Rock Live performance venue, Hard Rock Casino's five dining options include Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest, and Constant Grind Coffee Shop, and also features a retail shop. For more information, contact https://www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

The new Hard Rock Live performance venue is outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. The sound equipment features an L-Acoustics K2 line array system with KS28 subwoofers and KIVA-II front fill. Hard Rock Live has excellent sightlines. Hard Rock Live can seat up to 1,894 with an overall capacity of 2,700 including standing room only.