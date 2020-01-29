The Joffrey Will Close it's 2019-2020 Season with the Return of DON QUIXOTE

The Joffrey closes its 2019-2020 season with the return of Yuri Possokhov's inspired Don Quixote, conceived and created for the Joffrey in 2011, which, at the time, became the first commission of an evening-length ballet by the Joffrey in over 60 years. Don Quixote is presented in ten performances only, April 22-May 3 at the Auditorium Theatre. Don Quixote marks the Joffrey's final production at the Auditorium Theatre. The Company moves to the Lyric Opera House with the start of the 2020-2021 season.

A bright and humorous story, Possokhov's fresh interpretation of this revered ballet classic revolves around Don Quixote, an aging and eccentric nobleman, who imagines himself to be a valiant knight. With his trusted sidekick Sancho Panza in tow, Quixote sets out on a fateful journey, ready to breathe life into a world where windmills become monsters and adventure awaits beyond the horizon.

Don Quixote is a multimedia production and a lighthearted ballet about bravery, fantasy, and love, making it an ideal performance for audiences of all ages.

Title:

The Joffrey Ballet presents Don Quixote

Dates:

April 22-May 3

Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30 PM, Friday, April 24 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, April 25 at

2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Sunday, April 26 at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 PM, Friday, May 1 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, May 2 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Sunday, May 3 at 2:00 PM.

Location:

The Auditorium Theatre

50 East Ida B. Wells Drive

Chicago, IL 60605

Tickets:

Prices start at $35

Box Office:

Single tickets are available for purchase at The Joffrey Ballet's official Box Office located in the lobby of Joffrey Tower, 10 E. Randolph Street, as well as the Auditorium Theatre Box Office, by telephone at 312.386.8905, or online at Joffrey.org.

For more information on The Joffrey Ballet and its programs, please visit joffrey.org.





