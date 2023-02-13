The Impostors Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Musical MIRANDA: A WAR-TORN FABLE

The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) continues their fourth season with the world premiere of the musical Miranda: A War-Torn Fable, written and composed by ITC ensemble member Dominick Vincent Alesia. Miranda: A War-Torn Fable runs February 17 - March 4, 2023 in the Upstairs Mainstage at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622.

In an upside down version of the world, a great war has left everything destroyed and disjointed. Now, in its aftermath, civilians and soldiers live amongst the ruins of a perpetually night-soaked land that was once full of light and color. Some live in the skeletons of homes left behind, while others travel in search of family or whatever wind will take them far.

At the forefront of this desolate place, a girl named Amelia unpacks her mother's suitcase and discovers a photograph of a young woman holding her as a baby. She learns it is her sister Miranda who ran away 10 years ago, and Amelia's parents are doubtful she's survived the war. Thirsty for answers, Amelia sets out on a high-flown journey to reunite with the sister she's never known.

An original musical written and composed by Dominick Vincent Alesia, Miranda: A War-Torn Fable follows a new, action-packed adventure unfurled in the spirit of journeys to Oz and Wonderland. Traversing terrains both frightening and fantastic with a kaleidoscope of colorful characters and a backdrop of music that pays homage to familiar favorites, this story promises to tether audiences to the force of song, family, and the heroine's journey. Make the moon a map and join us.

The cast of Miranda: A War-Torn Fable includes ITC ensemble members Ethan P. Gasbarro as First Soldier, Anna Roemer as Felix, and Becky Valek as Tommy-Gun Talia/Luna, with Carter Rose Sherman as Amelia, Kayla Higbee as Miranda, Victoria Olivier as Mother/Postwoman/Prophetess/Mrs. Severhead, Gabe Reitemeier as Father/Postman/Mr. Severhead, Whitney Ann Bates as Ludella, Chih-Jou Cheng as Tiger/Stella, Eric Desnoyers as General Brandt/Gatekeeper/Masquerader, and Sam Martin as Second Soldier.

Following Miranda: A War-Torn Fable, The Impostors Theatre Company's fourth season will conclude with Footholds Vol. 4, an anthology play written by the community. Submissions for Footholds Vol. 4 are now open until Saturday, February 4, 11:59 P.M.

About the Artists

Dominick Alesia (Playwright, Composer, Librettist, and Music Director) is a composer, lyricist, actor, and writer, who has the wonderful privilege of being an ensemble member of The Impostors Theatre Company. Some of his favorite stage credits as an actor include 'Kirk' in ITC's 2019 production of Tippy: Stories from the River, 'Orpheus' in the Jedlicka Performing Arts' Eurydice, and 'Gabriel' in ITC's Windwalkers. As a composer, his work was most recently showcased in The Impostors' Season Three productions of Jeff Nominated Hertha Nova and The House of Baba Yaga. Beginning his writing process back in 2018, Miranda: A War-Torn Fable is his second full-length musical performed in Chicago. He wrote his first musical during his studies at a conservatory in Chicago. Building this story from the ground up with such stunning artists and a fantastic production staff has created a collection of incredible moments, and he's looking forward to sharing this new musical with audiences at The Den.



Stefan Roseen (Director) is a Chicago director, playwright, and designer. He serves as the artistic director for The Impostors Theatre Company. Stefan most recently directed for The Impostors on Windwalkers. Additional directing credits include: the Jeff Nominated Hertha Nova; The House of Baba Yaga; Summer & Smoke; Tippy: Stories from the River; Footholds 2020 & 2019; Caged: An Allegory; The Wood; The Terrible Tragedy of Peter Pan; Art; and The Altercation in the Underworld - Winner "Best Of" for MadKap Productions Short Play Festival. Stefan earned his degree in Theatre and Studio Art from Valparaiso University where he has returned to direct. Stefan's more recent theatrical designs include sets for 25/25, Occidental Express, the Jeff-recommended They, and the Jeff-nominated The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui - all for Trap Door Theatre.

Anna Roemer (Choreographer) is an ensemble member with The Impostors Theatre Company. This is her first time working as their choreographer and third time performing with them. Choreography credits include Mamma Mia (Drury Lane, asst.); Emma (Chicago Shakespeare Theater, asst.); Freaky Friday, Footloose, Newsies, Shrek, and High School Musical (Music House Inc., Resident Choreographer). Some of her favorite productions working on stage include Windwalkers (Tiff, ITC); The House of Baba Yaga (Spirit, ITC); Mamma Mia (Ensemble/Swing, Drury Lane); and The Polar Express (Steward, Rail Events).