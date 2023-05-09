The Impostors Theatre Company Presents FOOTHOLDS VOL. 4

Footholds Vol. 4 runs June 9 – 17, 2023 at The Den Theatre.

The Impostors Theatre Company Presents FOOTHOLDS VOL. 4

The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) concludes their fourth season with Footholds Vol. 4, an annual anthology play written by the Chicagoland community and directed by ITC Executive Director Rachel Borgo along with Courtney Marie, Caitlin McManus, and ITC Ensemble Member Anna Roemer. Footholds Vol. 4 runs June 9 - 17, 2023 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622. Press are welcomed to join us any time from Thursday, June 8 until closing.

In its fourth installment, Footholds intertwines The Impostors Theatre Co.'s unique vision with local voices. Footholds is an anthology series written by playwrights from across the Chicagoland community. Ensemble members conceived the idea in reaction to one of the most frustrating and intimidating villains an artist can face: a blank page. A blank canvas allows for infinite possibilities, but this can sometimes act as a hindrance. With no definitive starting point, it can be difficult to realize a final product. By introducing a single, ambiguous constraint, a crack in the block of marble, we ask our writers and collaborators to start with the same limitation and branch off wherever their imaginations take them.

This year's foothold: a small trolley car-coming, going, or stationed at an unanticipated stop.

The plays:

Anything From The Trolley? by Toni Flowers-McElrath, directed and choreographed by Anna Roemer

Narrative Machine Broke by Alex Fortune, directed by Caitlin McManus

Marketplace Mama by Kevin Blair, directed by Courtney Marie

Mechanicals by Juliet Kang Huneke, directed by Rachel Borgo

Panopticon by Alex Dumitru, directed by Directing Ensemble

The cast of Footholds Vol. 4 features Maria Clara Ospina, Imani Lyvette, Philip J. Macaluso, David Blakeman, Jermaine Jenkins, Cee Scallen, and Tessa Marie Hoffman playing an ensemble of characters across all five plays.

Following Footholds Vol. 4, The Impostors Theatre Company's fourth season will conclude with their annual end-of-season fundraiser to celebrate the success of past seasons and announce what's to come.



THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY Comes to Chicago

Chicago Star Wars fans will soon have the opportunity to transport themselves to a galaxy far, far away when the internationally-acclaimed The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody makes its Midwest debut at Logan Square Auditorium (2539 N Kedzie Blvd) beginning Wednesday, May 24. 

Ruth Page Center of the Arts Presents Ruth Page Festival of Dance at Ravinia Next Month

Ruth Page Center of the Arts will present its annual, Ruth Page Festival of Dance at Ravinia with two performances of “Ruth Page Civic Ballet and Friends,” Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 17 at 2 p.m., at Ravinia’s Bennett Gordon Hall, 201 St. Johns Ave.

Grippo Stage Company Presents SHAW VS. TUNNEY

Grippo Stage Company will present the world premiere of Shaw vs. Tunney, written by Douglas Post and directed by Nick Sandys, based on the book “The Prizefighter and The Playwright” by Jay R. Tunney, May 25 - July 8, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.

South Chicago Dance Theatre Presents MEMOIRS OF JAZZ IN THE ALLEY

 Through the 1960s and ‘70s, Jazz in the Alley on Chicago’s South Side was a hotbed for jazz and a meeting place for some of the country’s prominent musicians, visual artists, poets, activists, and organizers, all under the passionate direction of its co-founder, the late musician and educator Jimmy Ellis.


