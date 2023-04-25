Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Gift Theatre to Present TEN 2023: Festival of Ten-Minute Plays in May

The Gift Theatre to Present TEN 2023: Festival of Ten-Minute Plays in May

TEN will play May 11 – 22, 2023 at Filament Theatre.

Apr. 25, 2023  

The Gift Theatre will welcome back TEN 2023, the company's annual festival of ten world premiere ten-minute pieces by The Gift and guest artists, curated by Co-Artistic Directors Brittany Burch, Emjoy Gavino and Jennifer Glasse. TEN will play May 11 - 22, 2023 at Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($10) are currently available at thegifttheatre.org.

Programming note: The Gift's Chicago premiere of Mothers, originally announced for a May/June 2023 run, will move to the end of the current season, playing February/March 2024 at Filament Theatre. Additional details will be announced shortly.

The TEN 2023 line-up includes:

Untitled

By ensemble member Andrew Hinderaker

Directed by ensemble member Ed Flynn

Featuring ensemble member Cyd Blakewell

La Serenada

By co-founder and ensemble member Will Nedved

Directed by guest artist Gaby Labotka

Featuring Bradley Halverson and Ana Ortiz-Monasterio Draa,

Balmy

By ensemble member Gabriel Franken

Directed by ensemble member Alexandra Main

Featuring ensemble member James D. Farrugio with Christopher Meister and Laila Rodriques

Oblivion

By co-founder and ensemble member Michael Patrick Thornton

Directed by ensemble member Martel Manning

Featuring ensemble members Gregory Fenner and Jennifer Glasse

UnNatural Gas, The Gift's improv

Lead by Kimberly Florian with Josh Cahn, Michael Coyne, Kim Florian, Haley Karlson, Neftali Morale, Tawny Safieddine and Thomas Toles

Take A Ten

By ensemble member Jenny Connell Davis

Directed by ensemble member Erica Weiss

Featuring ensemble member Alexandra Main with Christopher Meister, Laila Rodriques, Ally Torres and Ben Veatch

The Devil's Roses

By ensemble member Gregory Fenner

Directed by guest artist Andrew Muwonge

Featuring ensemble members Paul D'Addarrio, James D. Farruggio, Martel Manning and Kenny Mihlfried

Untitled

By ensemble member David Rabe

Directed by co-artistic director and ensemble member Brittany Burch

Featuring Bill McGough

Untitled

A devised piece by ensemble member Paul D'Addario and Alexis Atwill

Featuring ensemble members Paul D'Addario, Greg Fenner, Jennifer Glasse and Kenny Milhfried with Alexis Atwill and Gabe Zucker

GiftLit, The Gift's literary extension

Curated by ensemble member Maggie Anderson Gawlik

Featuring readings by ensemble member Hannah Toriumi, Jose Blanco and Raul Vasquez, Rejinal Simon and Cyn Vargas

Additional casting to be announced!

The TEN 2023 production team includes Tyler Hughes (Sound Designer) and Sarah Luse (Production Manager)

Performance Schedule:

Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 3:00 pm.

About The Gift Theatre

Since 2001 and over 70 productions, The Gift Theatre has been dedicated to telling great stories onstage with honesty and simplicity by being the most intimate professional Equity theatre in the country, leading to national acclaim for both the theatre and ensemble and creating a cultural revolution on Chicago's northwest side.




Lyric Opera of Chicago to Hold Dance Auditions for AIDA in May Photo
Lyric Opera of Chicago to Hold Dance Auditions for AIDA in May
Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold auditions for solo dancers with significant stage experience for its upcoming production of Aida by Giuseppe Verdi.
DAMN YANKEES & More Lead Chicagos May 2023 Top Picks Photo
DAMN YANKEES & More Lead Chicago's May 2023 Top Picks
Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. May 2023's top picks include Damn Yankees, Into the Woods, Aladdin and more!
Video: Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Photo
Video: Get a First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
Get a first look at video of School of Rock at Paramount Theatre!
Cast Set for Premiere of THE CREATORS at Three Brothers Theatre Photo
Cast Set for Premiere of THE CREATORS at Three Brothers Theatre
Three Brothers Theatre will close its ninth season with a dark comedy premiere from Resident Playwright Alexander Utz. The play will be directed by Jared Sheldon.

More Hot Stories For You


WHO HIJACKED MY FAIRYTALE Begins At The MAC May 13WHO HIJACKED MY FAIRYTALE Begins At The MAC May 13
April 25, 2023

The perfect girl’s night out or Mother’s Day treat away from the kids, Kelly Swanson brings her one-woman tour-de-force production “Who Hijacked My Fairytale” to the MAC 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13. Swanson’s hilarious journey talks about muffin tops, chin whiskers and the fairy tale glass slipper that turned out to be plastic as she shares her quest to find her “happier ever after” and the inspiring message about how it is never too late to write a new story.
World Premiere of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY & More Set for Northlight Theatre 2023-2024 SeasonWorld Premiere of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY & More Set for Northlight Theatre 2023-2024 Season
April 25, 2023

Northlight Theatre has announced its 2023-2024 season. See programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!
The Gift Theatre to Present TEN 2023: Festival of Ten-Minute Plays in MayThe Gift Theatre to Present TEN 2023: Festival of Ten-Minute Plays in May
April 25, 2023

The Gift Theatre will welcome back TEN 2023, the company’s annual festival of ten world premiere ten-minute pieces by The Gift and guest artists, curated by Co-Artistic Directors Brittany Burch, Emjoy Gavino and Jennifer Glasse.
Cast Set for OBAMA-OLOGY Chicago Premiere at Fleetwood-Jourdain TheatreCast Set for OBAMA-OLOGY Chicago Premiere at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre
April 25, 2023

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre has announced the cast for the company’s season-opening Chicago premiere of OBAMA-OLOGY by Aurin Squire.
Cast Set for Premiere of THE CREATORS at Three Brothers TheatreCast Set for Premiere of THE CREATORS at Three Brothers Theatre
April 25, 2023

Three Brothers Theatre will close its ninth season with a dark comedy premiere from Resident Playwright Alexander Utz. The play will be directed by Jared Sheldon.
share