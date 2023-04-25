The Gift Theatre to Present TEN 2023: Festival of Ten-Minute Plays in May
TEN will play May 11 – 22, 2023 at Filament Theatre.
The Gift Theatre will welcome back TEN 2023, the company's annual festival of ten world premiere ten-minute pieces by The Gift and guest artists, curated by Co-Artistic Directors Brittany Burch, Emjoy Gavino and Jennifer Glasse. TEN will play May 11 - 22, 2023 at Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($10) are currently available at thegifttheatre.org.
Programming note: The Gift's Chicago premiere of Mothers, originally announced for a May/June 2023 run, will move to the end of the current season, playing February/March 2024 at Filament Theatre. Additional details will be announced shortly.
The TEN 2023 line-up includes:
Untitled
By ensemble member Andrew Hinderaker
Directed by ensemble member Ed Flynn
Featuring ensemble member Cyd Blakewell
La Serenada
By co-founder and ensemble member Will Nedved
Directed by guest artist Gaby Labotka
Featuring Bradley Halverson and Ana Ortiz-Monasterio Draa,
Balmy
By ensemble member Gabriel Franken
Directed by ensemble member Alexandra Main
Featuring ensemble member James D. Farrugio with Christopher Meister and Laila Rodriques
Oblivion
By co-founder and ensemble member Michael Patrick Thornton
Directed by ensemble member Martel Manning
Featuring ensemble members Gregory Fenner and Jennifer Glasse
UnNatural Gas, The Gift's improv
Lead by Kimberly Florian with Josh Cahn, Michael Coyne, Kim Florian, Haley Karlson, Neftali Morale, Tawny Safieddine and Thomas Toles
Take A Ten
By ensemble member Jenny Connell Davis
Directed by ensemble member Erica Weiss
Featuring ensemble member Alexandra Main with Christopher Meister, Laila Rodriques, Ally Torres and Ben Veatch
The Devil's Roses
By ensemble member Gregory Fenner
Directed by guest artist Andrew Muwonge
Featuring ensemble members Paul D'Addarrio, James D. Farruggio, Martel Manning and Kenny Mihlfried
Untitled
By ensemble member David Rabe
Directed by co-artistic director and ensemble member Brittany Burch
Featuring Bill McGough
Untitled
A devised piece by ensemble member Paul D'Addario and Alexis Atwill
Featuring ensemble members Paul D'Addario, Greg Fenner, Jennifer Glasse and Kenny Milhfried with Alexis Atwill and Gabe Zucker
GiftLit, The Gift's literary extension
Curated by ensemble member Maggie Anderson Gawlik
Featuring readings by ensemble member Hannah Toriumi, Jose Blanco and Raul Vasquez, Rejinal Simon and Cyn Vargas
Additional casting to be announced!
The TEN 2023 production team includes Tyler Hughes (Sound Designer) and Sarah Luse (Production Manager)
Performance Schedule:
Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 3:00 pm.
About The Gift Theatre
Since 2001 and over 70 productions, The Gift Theatre has been dedicated to telling great stories onstage with honesty and simplicity by being the most intimate professional Equity theatre in the country, leading to national acclaim for both the theatre and ensemble and creating a cultural revolution on Chicago's northwest side.