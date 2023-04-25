The Gift Theatre to Present TEN 2023: Festival of Ten-Minute Plays in May

The Gift Theatre will welcome back TEN 2023, the company's annual festival of ten world premiere ten-minute pieces by The Gift and guest artists, curated by Co-Artistic Directors Brittany Burch, Emjoy Gavino and Jennifer Glasse. TEN will play May 11 - 22, 2023 at Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($10) are currently available at thegifttheatre.org.

Programming note: The Gift's Chicago premiere of Mothers, originally announced for a May/June 2023 run, will move to the end of the current season, playing February/March 2024 at Filament Theatre. Additional details will be announced shortly.

The TEN 2023 line-up includes:

Untitled

By ensemble member Andrew Hinderaker

Directed by ensemble member Ed Flynn

Featuring ensemble member Cyd Blakewell

La Serenada

By co-founder and ensemble member Will Nedved

Directed by guest artist Gaby Labotka

Featuring Bradley Halverson and Ana Ortiz-Monasterio Draa,

Balmy

By ensemble member Gabriel Franken

Directed by ensemble member Alexandra Main

Featuring ensemble member James D. Farrugio with Christopher Meister and Laila Rodriques

Oblivion

By co-founder and ensemble member Michael Patrick Thornton

Directed by ensemble member Martel Manning

Featuring ensemble members Gregory Fenner and Jennifer Glasse

UnNatural Gas, The Gift's improv

Lead by Kimberly Florian with Josh Cahn, Michael Coyne, Kim Florian, Haley Karlson, Neftali Morale, Tawny Safieddine and Thomas Toles

Take A Ten

By ensemble member Jenny Connell Davis

Directed by ensemble member Erica Weiss

Featuring ensemble member Alexandra Main with Christopher Meister, Laila Rodriques, Ally Torres and Ben Veatch

The Devil's Roses

By ensemble member Gregory Fenner

Directed by guest artist Andrew Muwonge

Featuring ensemble members Paul D'Addarrio, James D. Farruggio, Martel Manning and Kenny Mihlfried

Untitled

By ensemble member David Rabe

Directed by co-artistic director and ensemble member Brittany Burch

Featuring Bill McGough

Untitled

A devised piece by ensemble member Paul D'Addario and Alexis Atwill

Featuring ensemble members Paul D'Addario, Greg Fenner, Jennifer Glasse and Kenny Milhfried with Alexis Atwill and Gabe Zucker

GiftLit, The Gift's literary extension

Curated by ensemble member Maggie Anderson Gawlik

Featuring readings by ensemble member Hannah Toriumi, Jose Blanco and Raul Vasquez, Rejinal Simon and Cyn Vargas

Additional casting to be announced!

The TEN 2023 production team includes Tyler Hughes (Sound Designer) and Sarah Luse (Production Manager)

Performance Schedule:

Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 3:00 pm.

About The Gift Theatre

Since 2001 and over 70 productions, The Gift Theatre has been dedicated to telling great stories onstage with honesty and simplicity by being the most intimate professional Equity theatre in the country, leading to national acclaim for both the theatre and ensemble and creating a cultural revolution on Chicago's northwest side.