The Fischer Theatre Serves as COVID-19 Vaccination Site

The building has capacity for up to 600 people to be vaccinated each day.

Feb. 12, 2021  

The Fischer Theatre is currently being used by the Vermilion County Health Department as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

According to WCIA, the building has capacity for up to 600 people to be vaccinated each day.

Anyone who is currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is now able to sign up using the department's website. Those currently eligible as part of phase 1A are EMS, Hospital Based Staff, Clinic Facility Staff, Home-health personnel, Pharmacy Staff, other medical staff (dental, school nurses, opt., etc), and other healthcare workers.

750 people have already received their first dose at the department.

Learn more or make an appointment at vchd.org.


