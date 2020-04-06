The Den Theatre Extends Closure Through May 3
The Den Theatre announced today it will remain closed through May 3, 2020, in response to the latest stay-at-home order issued by Governor J.B. Pritzker in the wake of the virus (COVID-19) pandemic. The closure includes The Haven Lounge.
Cancelled/postponed performances include:
Under The Tree, presented by The New Colony (April 1 - May 3, 2020)
Comedian Kurtis Conner (April 3 - 4, 2020) Rescheduled for July 17 - 18, 2020
Comedian Erik Griffin (April 10 - 11, 2020) Rescheduled for August 14 - 15, 2020
Reporting Live: I'm Ana Beleval, produced by Mike Oquendo Events, Inc. (April 22 - 26, 2020)
Your Move, produced by Matter Dance Company (April 23 - May 2, 2020)
The Danish Play, produced by Three Crows Theatre (April 16 - May 10, 2020)
Comedian Maz Jobrani (April 16 - 18, 2020) Rescheduled for August 7 - 8, 2020
The Juniors, produced by First Floor Theater (April 18 - May 30, 2020)
Gathering of the Goddesses Bazaar (April 26, 2020)
Comedian Maria Bamford (April 30 - May 3, 2020) Rescheduled for Sep 10 - 13, 2020
This is Only a Test, produced by Broken Nose Theatre (May 1 - 30, 2020)
Tin Foil Hat Comedy Night with Sam Tripoli and Eddie Bravo (May 9, 2020) New date to be announced
The Plough, produced by The Artistic Home (May 12 - June 20, 2020)
A Town Called Progress, produced by Promethean Theatre Ensemble (May 16 - June 20, 2020)
Comedian Gareth Reynolds (May 14, 2020) New date to be announced
Comedian Jamie Lee (May 15 - 17, 2020) Rescheduled for Sep 24 - 26, 2020
Comedian Kyle Dunnigan (June 19, 2020) New date to be announced
The Den Theatre box office is contacting patrons via e-mail to process refunds and exchanges for all performances. In the event that a show is rescheduled for a later date, patrons will be offered the option to transfer tickets or request a refund. For additional information and updates, visit www.thedentheatre.com.
The Den encourages patrons to consider converting tickets into a donation, either to the producing company or The Den itself, to help offset losses and support the artistic community during the pandemic.