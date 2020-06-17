The Den Theatre Announces Additional Cancellations Due To Coronavirus

The Den Theatre (1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago) today announced additional performance cancellations as the Wicker Park venue remains closed in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Den expects to reschedule most performances and will update patrons as soon as new dates are confirmed. Current cancellations include:

Jacqueline Novak's Get on Your Knees (May 29 - June 18, 2020)

Every Waiting Heart, produced by Artemisia Theatre (June 5 - 28, 2020)

The Fig and the Wasp, produced by Haven (July 2 - August 2, 2020)

Comedian Melissa Villaseñor (July 9 - 11, 2020)

Other Rockpools, produced by The New Colony (July 15 - August 15, 2020)

Comedian Kurtis Conner (July 17 - 18, 2020)

Comedian Maz Jobrani (August 7 - 8, 2020)

Comedian Erik Griffin (August 14 - 15, 2020)

Tin Foil Hat Comedy Night (August 29, 2020)

The Den Theatre box office is contacting patrons via e-mail to process refunds and exchanges for all performances. In the event that a show is rescheduled for a later date, patrons will be offered the option to transfer tickets or request a refund. The Den is also offering credits towards future Den events. For additional information and updates, visit www.thedentheatre.com.

The Den encourages patrons to consider converting tickets into a donation, either to the producing company or The Den itself, to help offset losses and support the artistic community during the pandemic.

